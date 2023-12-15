With three bigs unavailable, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla starts Lamar Stevens at center

“I just think we’re being cautious,” Mazzulla said. “But he’s done a good job of taking care of it and he’s come up well after we played. So, just being cautious with it.”

Porzingis missed four games because of a left calf strain before returning to play in the last three. Mazzulla was not concerned about this latest absence.

The Celtics were thin up front Friday night’s game against the Magic, with big men Kristaps Porzingis (calf), Al Horford (rest), and Luke Kornet (adductor) all sidelined. Coach Joe Mazzulla tabbed 6-foot-6-inch Lamar Stevens to start at center at TD Garden rather than two-way contract player Neemias Queta , a more traditional big man.

Advertisement

Kornet was a late scratch prior to Thursday’s win against the Cavaliers because of an adductor strain. Mazzulla said Friday that he expects Kornet to be sidelined for about a week.

Horford has not played in games on back-to-back nights over the last two seasons.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Stevens got a rare chance Thursday with Kornet out and impressed Mazzulla with his hustle and energy. The forward, who signed a one-year deal over the summer, said he is comfortable battling against bigger players.

“I definitely think there are things that I can do a lot better,” Stevens said, “but in terms of conditioning and my preparation, I definitely feel like I’m ready for this moment and ready to help this team win, so I think so.”

Mazzulla said he was looking forward to formulating a strategy with the unique personnel set. Forward Jayson Tatum, for example, has shown over the years that he is capable of stepping in at center, too.

“For him, It doesn’t really matter what position he plays,” Mazzulla said. “To me, it’s like, he’s evolved as a screener and he can handle and pick-and-roll vs. different coverages. So he’s gotten better, especially the last week going against a show [defense]. He played it for two games, and he attacked the show relatively well, played out of the middle of the floor really well. So to him, it’s not about the position.

Advertisement

“It’s about the matchup and he’s really learning how, ‘OK, who’s guarding me? How can I take advantage of the matchup? Am I going to handle in pick-and-roll? Am I going to screen? Or am I going to go into the post?’ And so he’s just learning how each different guy he can attack, what those matchup ,and then how it coincides with our team offense.”

Well aware

Coming into Friday, the Celtics had lost four in a row against Orlando. Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Magic have been one of the NBA’s surprise teams through the first few months of this season. They entered Friday night with a 16-7 record, tied for third in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have been aware of their climb for a bit longer. Orlando had won four consecutive games against Boston dating to last season.

“They’re a good team, continue to get better, and they’re physical,” Mazzulla said. “I think every team presents a different kind of challenge for us. And we’re just going to have to learn how to navigate those challenges through the season.”

Meaningful grants

The Celtics, Vistaprint, and the NAACP announced 18 recipients of $25,000 grants from their Power Forward Small Business Grant Program. The Black-owned small businesses were selected for demonstrating meaningful impacts on their communities. Tatum and president of team operations and organizational growth Allison Feaster helped present the grants.

Advertisement

Boston Globe Today: Sports | December 15, 2023 Share WATCH: Friday's episode. Stories include: What Shohei Ohtani’s record deal means for the Red Sox, and why the team needs to go in a different direction.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.