Hungary blocks Ukraine aid after EU opens door to membership

“One leader couldn’t agree on this,” Michel said at an impromptu 3 a.m. news conference, referring to President Viktor Orban of Hungary. He said leaders would reconvene early next month to try to reach unanimous agreement, which is required for the plan to go through.

BRUSSELS — Hungary on Friday blocked the European Union from approving a financial aid package for Ukraine, although EU leaders agreed to officially open accession negotiations for Ukraine to join the bloc, an important breakthrough for Kyiv as it tries to bolster support from its allies.

Orban, who in the past has delayed some EU sanctions against Russia and is seen as President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the bloc, had said Thursday that the aid should be extended only after Europe-wide elections planned for the summer.

The agreement on EU membership talks came at a crucial time for President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who had just returned from a bruising visit to the United States, where he pleaded for desperately needed money for his war effort that is being held up by political divisions in Congress.

Although accession to the EU would take years, the announcement Thursday was a symbolic win that was likely to anger Putin, who has decried Ukraine’s European ambitions as a form of aggression.

“This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens,” Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the news.

At the start of the meeting Thursday, Orban said he planned to veto an official opening of the accession talks, arguing that Ukraine was not ready and that its entry would be bad for the bloc, and for Hungary.

But in the end, at the behest of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Orban left the room when it was time to raise objections to opening the negotiations, allowing the decision to be reached while he effectively abstained.

Negotiations to join the bloc normally take a decade or longer and involve major reforms to align a candidate country with EU rules and standards. The EU also approved accession talks for Moldova, the impoverished neighbor to Ukraine’s south that is also threatened by Russia.

Ukraine is seen as a highly motivated candidate, and its government has been following EU requests for reforms. But it will still need to radically restructure parts of its governance and apply a raft of stringent rules in its economy, administration, and justice systems to one day qualify for accession.

Ukraine can withstand a small delay in the approval of the aid package. The EU already has funding in place for Ukraine in its current budget, while the $52 billion is earmarked for a new aid package known as the Ukraine Facility that will provide grants and loans to the country from 2024 to 2027.

If Orban continues to block the funds, the EU can still create a trust with the other 26 member countries, which have all signaled their approval. But doing so would be cumbersome and would further illustrate the problems that Putin relishes: cracks in the group’s support for Ukraine.

“We have various tools in our toolbox to ensure that we deliver on our political promises,” Michel said when he was asked if the 26 EU leaders who agreed on aid for Ukraine could just leave Hungary out of the process.

Critics have said Hungary’s objections to Ukraine’s formal membership talks and long-term funding are best understood as an effort by Orban to extract EU funds earmarked for Hungary. That money has been frozen over its violation of different EU rules.

On Wednesday, the EU released 10 billion euros in such frozen aid. The European Commission, which authorized the release, said it had acted after Hungary had fulfilled demands for judicial reforms. The timing, on the eve of the crucial Ukraine summit, was a coincidence, officials insisted.

Critics decried the move as capitulating to Hungarian “blackmail,” a claim that Orban rejected. “We are here not to make business,” he said. “It’s not about a bargain. It’s not about a deal. We represent approaches and principles.”

He added: “Hungary does not connect any Hungarian issue to any Ukrainian or other issue.”

Still, in a further sign that he plans to continue upsetting Ukraine’s EU progress, Orban called the opening of formal negotiations a “bad decision.” Balazs Orban, one of his closest advisers, who is not related to the president, suggested on X, formerly Twitter, that Hungary would have multiple opportunities over the course of the negotiations to disrupt Ukraine’s accession talks.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.