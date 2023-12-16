Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Thirteen Northern shovelers at Laurel Lake in Lee, a red-breasted merganser at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, a single long-tailed duck at Silver Lake in Pittsfield and another one at Laurel Lake in Lee.

Standout reports last week were a Say’s phoebe in Belchertown, a Western grebe in Winthrop, yellow-headed blackbirds at two different localities, a Western kingbird in Freetown, and ash-throated flycatchers in Cambridge and Halifax.

Bristol County: A great egret, a Barrow’s goldeneye, and a short-eared owl at West Island Beach in Fairhaven. A Western kingbird and a palm warbler at the Mill Brook Bogs Wildlife Management Area in Freetown, and four clapper rails at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A very late whimbrel at West Dennis Beach, a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, a sooty shearwater at Skaket Beach in Orleans, an American oystercatcher at Hardings Beach in Chatham, 53 tree swallows at Gull Pond in Wellfleet, an indigo bunting at the Putnam Farm Conservation Area in Orleans, a black-headed gull at Craigville Beach in Barnstable, a lingering laughing gull on the Morris Island causeway in Chatham, a late semipalmated plover at the Eugenia Fortes Beach in Barnstable, and a blue-headed vireo in Harwich.

Essex County: A redhead off Red Rock Park in Lynn, nine cackling geese at the Putnamville Reservoir in Danvers, five late laughing gulls at Niles Pond in East Gloucester, and three more at West Beach in Beverly. A golden eagle traveling over Ipswich, three black-crowned night-herons at Perkins Park in Newburyport, a snowy egret in Chester Square in Gloucester, a white-eyed vireo in Nahant, and a prairie warbler lingering on Bond Street in Gloucester.

Hampden County: A yellow-headed blackbird was among a large flock of red-winged blackbirds on Pochassic Road in Westfield.

Hampshire County: A Say’s phoebe near the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor’s Center by the Windsor Dam in Belchertown, where three black vultureswere observed soaring overhead. Other sightings included a lesser black-backed gull at the Holyoke Dam in South Hadley, a late black-and-white warbler at the Roberts Hill Conservation Area in Leeds, and a Nashville warbler at the Hickory Ridge Conservation Area in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two redheads at Upper Chilmark Pond in Chilmark, two Northern shovelers, and a Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs.

Middlesex County: An ash-throated flycatcher at Danehy Park in Cambridge, a rose-breasted grosbeak in Westford, a migrating golden eagle in Groton, a rough-legged hawk at the Hanscom Field and Massport Trail area in Concord, an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a Northern parula on South Street in Waltham, and a continuing clay-colored sparrow at Weston Station Pond in Weston.

Nantucket: Six great egrets at several spots on the island, as well as a willet, two Northern shovelers at Massasoit Bridge, and a continuing common gallinule at Miacomet Park.

Norfolk County: Three great egrets at the Sailor’s Home Pond in Quincy, a lesser black-backed gull and an Iceland gull were tallied at Lake Massapoag in Sharon. A yellow-headed blackbird was observed going to roost with a large flock of red-winged blackbirds at Nahanton Park in Dedham, a Northern shrike was seen at McCarthy Park in Medfield, three palm warblers were found at the old Shea Naval Air Station in Weymouth, and a late lingering Wilson’s warbler continues to be seen at Hall’s Pond in Brookline.

Plymouth County: An ash-throated flycatcher on a powerline on Laurel Street in Halifax, two sandhill cranes were also spotted. An indigo bunting at the Cumberland Farms fields on Wood Street in Halifax, a lark sparrow was seen at Stodders Neck in Hingham, a black-headed gull at Bluefish Creek in Duxbury, a great egret in the Minot area of Scituate, a snowy egret at Nelson Park in Plymouth, and a cackling goose at the Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield.

Suffolk County: A Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a Western tanager in the vicinity of Columbus Park and Lewis Wharf in Boston, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Post Office Square, a yellow-breasted chat at Lewis Lake Park in Winthrop, a long-billed dowitcher at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a clay-colored sparrow, two marsh wrens, and a late house wren at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: A long-tailed duck at gate 35 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Sterling, an orange-crowned warbler at Broad Meadow Brook Sanctuary in Worcester, 26 red crossbills at the Lake Wompanoag Sanctuary in Gardner, and three marsh wrens at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.