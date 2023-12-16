‘Dump It!’ The 250th Anniversary of Boston Tea Party in photos

The 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party was celebrated in grand fashion Saturday night. Crowds gathered outside Faneuil Hall, at the Old South Meeting House, and at Atlantic Wharf to commemorate Dec. 16, 1773, a turning point in American history. Men in tricorn hats and women in long dresses filled Downtown Crossing. Redcoats were jeered in Post Office Square. The sound of fifes-and-drums wafted through air. Shouts of “Huzzah!” and “Dump It!” echoed as reenactors of the Sons of Liberty dumped tea from all over the world into Boston Harbor. The Town Crier brought the news of the looming rebellion Saturday night to a crowd of Patriots and Loyalists who stood outside the Old South Meeting House. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe William Molineux, played by Niels Hobbs, reacts to a comment made during the reenactment of the Meeting of the Body of the People in the Old South Meeting House during the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party in Boston on Saturday night.
Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe Paul Revere, played by Tim Abbott, shares some harsh words during the reenactment of the Meeting of the Body of the People in the Old South Meeting House, where colonists planned the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 1773. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe The Patriots and Loyalists event at Reader’s Plaza, located at Milk and Washington streets in Downtown Crossing, drew a large crowd to witness a key part of the 250th Boston Tea Party celebration. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe Fifes-and-drums led the march from the Old South Meeting House to Atlantic Wharf during the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday night.
Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe Members of a large crowd jeered at Redcoats during the march to Atlantic Wharf, where the Boston Tea Party of Dec. 16, 1773 was reenacted Saturday night.
Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe Alan Greenberg sells flags during the Patriots and Loyalists event of the Boston Tea Party 250th Anniversary at Reader’s Plaza, (corner of Washington and Milk streets in Downtown Crossing), where the Town Crier shouted news of the tax protest. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe Cathryn Philipp. portraying poet Phillis Wheatley, helped to tell the story of the Boston Tea Party at the 250th reenactment along Atlantic Wharf Saturday night. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe A reenactor speaking as Admiral Sir James Douglass shared the reaction of the King of Britain to the Boston Tea Party at the 250th reenactment at Atlantic Wharf on Saturday. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe The Sons of Liberty poured the last chest of tea into Boston Harbor at the 250th reenactment of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday night. Tea was sent from all over the world for the historic reenactment. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at
breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.