‘Dump It!’ The 250th Anniversary of Boston Tea Party in photos





The 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party was celebrated in grand fashion Saturday night. Crowds gathered outside Faneuil Hall, at the Old South Meeting House, and at Atlantic Wharf to commemorate Dec. 16, 1773, a turning point in American history. Men in tricorn hats and women in long dresses filled Downtown Crossing. Redcoats were jeered in Post Office Square. The sound of fifes-and-drums wafted through air. Shouts of “Huzzah!” and “Dump It!” echoed as reenactors of the Sons of Liberty dumped tea from all over the world into Boston Harbor.



