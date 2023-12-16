Harvard sees applications for early admission drop by 17 percent over last year

The statistics are the first measure of undergraduate applications to Harvard since the onset of campus unrest over the Israel-Hamas war that began in early October and the US Supreme Court ruling in June that banned the use of race in college admissions. The court issued its decision in lawsuits challenging admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The candidate pool this fall for early-action admission to Harvard College dropped by 17 percent from last year’s figures and was down to the lowest level in four years, according to numbers announced by the school late this week.

The deadline for submitting early-action applications was Nov. 1.

Admissions officers invited 692 applicants from a candidate pool of 7,921 students to join the class of 2028 at Harvard, according to an announcement published Thursday in The Harvard Gazette, a university publication. The acceptance rate was 8.7 percent.

This year’s early-action applicant pool is Harvard’s smallest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still exceeds the number of early applications submitted each year from 2017to 2019, according to school figures.

In a statement, William R. Fitzsimmons, the college’s dean of admissions and financial aid, said the talent and community contributions made by newly admitted students will “add immeasurably to Harvard.”

His statement and The Gazette announcement didn’t address the decrease in the number of applications from the previous year.

Last year, Harvard said it received 9,553 applications for early-action admission and offered slots to 7.5 percent of the candidate pool. In 2021, the school received 9,406 applications for early-action admission and admitted 7.9 percent of prospective students, according to Harvard.

Applications for early-action admission exceeded 10,000 in 2020, the year Harvard gave candidates the option to apply without submitting scores from the standardized SAT and ACT tests because of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Harvard has said that submitting those standardized test scores has remained optional and the school plans to keep that policy in place for students applying for admission next fall and in 2025.

In 2019, the last early-action admission cycle before the pandemic, Harvard received 6,424 applications for early admittance, which was extended to nearly 14 percent of applicants, the school said.

Harvard’s announcement about its latest class didn’t include information about the racial and ethnic identities of the newly admitted students, a break from the school’s practice of disclosing that data prior to this year’s Supreme Court ruling. The information will be disclosed after all admitted students notify Harvard in the spring whether they plan to enroll for the upcoming academic year, Fitzsimmons told The Harvard Crimson, a student newspaper, on Thursday.

“Based on advice of counsel, admission officers will not have access to data on race or ethnicity until the admissions process is entirely over,” he said.

Harvard and its new president, Claudine Gay, have faced controversy and criticism on campus and from outsiders since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Calls for Gay to resign intensified after she testified Dec. 5 at a congressional hearing about antisemitism at Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Pennsylvania and offered a legalistic and equivocal answer to a question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate school rules.

MIT president Sally Kornbluth and UPenn president Liz Magill gave similar responses to the same question at the hearing. Magill and the leader of UPenn’s board of trustees resigned last Saturday.

Two days earlier, the executive committee of MIT’s governing board issued a statement of support for Kornbluth.

Gay received public backing from members of Harvard’s top board on Tuesday, capping an intense week of speculation over her future, criticism of the university, and pushback from faculty members against outside influence.

After the board backed Gay, the university’s first Black president, she released a statement saying “there are people of good will and deep love for Harvard who are ambivalent or even disappointed about where we are right now.

“I will need their help and their ideas to build the community we all deserve,” she said.

Harvard’s newly admitted students were the first to submit applications with a revamped essay portion that was crafted by college administrators as part of efforts to achieve diversity goals within the bounds of prohibitions imposed by the Supreme Court ruling on race-based affirmative action.

The court’s June ruling allows prospective students to talk about how race has affected their life experiences through interviews and responses to essay questions.

Harvard said it removed the single optional essay in which applicants could select from 10 suggested topics, and replaced it with required five short answer questions.

Applicants must answer the five questions in 200 words or less, according to the application on Harvard’s website.

One question asks prospective students to describe how their formative life experiences would enable them to contribute to Harvard. Other questions ask about an important intellectual experience and three things their roommates might like to know about them.

Also new this year is Harvard’s participation in a consortium of public and private universities seeking to recruit students from rural areas.

This fall, Harvard said it traveled to five places in the South and Midwest as part of the consortium. Students from “rural communities and small towns” account for 10 percent of applicants accepted early to the school on Thursday, the school said. .

The deadline to apply for regular admission to Harvard is Jan. 1, according to the school.

Of the 692 students who were granted early admission to Harvard this year, the school said 15.5 percent come from “first-generation college backgrounds,” a boost from last year, which was 14 percent. Nearly 21 percent of students admitted early received a waiver from the $85 application fee because of their financial circumstances, also an increase from last year, Harvard said.

Harvard shared geographic information about newly admitted students. More than 22 percent live in New England, almost 21 percent reside in mid-Atlantic states, and more than 17 percent are from western states.

Nearly 17 percent of students admitted early live outside the United States, according to Harvard.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.