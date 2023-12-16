Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury shooting

A man was shot in Roxbury late Saturday afternoon and rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Warren and Quincy streets, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.
The shooting is under investigation.
No arrests have been made, Villanueva said.
