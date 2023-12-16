Remains of Pittsfield airman killed in Osprey crash return to Massachusetts

Members from multiple law enforcement agencies paid respects to Pittsfield native and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher at Westover Air Reserve Base on Friday in Chicopee. (Hoang "Leon" Nguyen/The Republican via AP)

Six honor guard members carried the remains of Air Force Staff Sergeant Jacob “Jake” Galliher in a casket draped with the American flag off a C-17 cargo plane at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, where members of his family and state officials, including Governor Maura Healey and US Representative Richard Neal, waited.

A Pittsfield airman who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of Japan last month returned home to the Berkshires Friday, drawing grateful residents out to the streets in his honor on a sunny winter day.

“Jake Galliher represents everything that is good about this country,” Healey told reporters, according to audio provided by her office.

Military service members and law enforcement officers stood in silence and saluted as the honor guard slowly walked past and loaded the casket into a hearse, according to video from WWLP. The hearse and two limo vans were then escorted by police in a procession to a funeral home in Pittsfield, where residents stood along the sidewalks and waved American flags as the vehicles passed by.

Solemn onlookers lined North Street to witness the return of Staff Sgt. Jake Galliher, Friday evening in Pittsfield. Ben Garver/Associated Press

The procession went on the Massachusetts Turnpike to downtown Lee and passed into Lenox and then to Park Square and Taconic High School in Pittsfield, where Galliher graduated in 2017 before enlisting in the Air Force.

In Lee, community members and law enforcement gathered to pay tribute as a procession leads the casket bearing U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher back to Pittsfield. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Stephanie Zollshan/Associated Press

Red, white, and blue lights illuminated the brick facade of the Colonial Theatre on South Street as the procession passed by, according to video from Pittsfield Community Television. The theater’s electronic sign read “Welcome Home Jake” alongside a picture of the airman.

The procession ended at Dery Funeral Home on Bradford Street. A wake is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Community in Dalton. A funeral will be held there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by a private interment.

United States Air Force pallbearers take Staff Sgt. Jake Galliher into Dery Funeral home Friday in Pittsifled. Galliher was among eight killed when a CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan on Nov. 29. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Ben Garver/Associated Press

Galliher, 24, was a married father of two young boys.





“Jacob was the light of our lives and we want him to be honored and remembered the way those who loved him will remember him – as a smiling, happy, loving man always willing to put family, friends and teammates above all,” Galliher’s family said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken at his loss but determined to ensure his young sons and our entire community never forget the deep, lasting impact of Jake’s life. We ask for your prayers and privacy as we work through the difficult days ahead.”

The family of Jacob "Jake" Galliher posed recently with a photo of Jacob at his father's home in Pittsfield. Pictured are (Back row L to R) step father Tor Krautter, mother Kim Krautter, Uncle Paul Galliher, step mother Virgin Galliher, Jacob’s father Jon Galliher, (Front row L to R) Sister Courtney Beauchamp and sister Jadyn Galliher. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

Healey said she spent time with Galliher’s family at a recent Christmas celebration at the Statehouse with Gold Star families.

“They talked about what an amazing young man he was, a lot of experience, a lot of life experience at a very young age,” Healey said. “It’s heartbreaking to know that leaves behind his wife, Ivy, and two young children.”

Neal, whose district includes Pittsfield and the Berkshires, said he has been in touch with Galliher’s family since he was identified as one of the airmen killed in the crash.

“I can’t emphasize enough the sacrifice of such a young life, Jake Galliher, who is so well regarded, so well spoken of,” Neal said. “I think that we’re fortunate in America that Jake Galliher wanted to join the military ... I think he’s an example of the best of it.”

Galliher and seven other airmen were killed when their CV-22 Osprey went down near Yakushima Island during a training mission on Nov. 29. The US military grounded all of its Osprey V-22 aircraft about a week later after a preliminary investigation indicated a material failure caused the crash, not a mistake by the crew.

Amanda Bates handed out American flags on North Street in Pittsfiled during the return of Staff Sgt. Jake Galliher, one of eight killed when a CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan on Nov. 29. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Ben Garver/Associated Press

The US-made aircraft, which is also operated by the Navy and Marine Corps, is unique in its ability to tilt its propellers and cruise like an airplane, but the aircraft has faced numerous problems since they first became operational in 2007. More than 50 troops have died while either testing the aircraft or conducting training flights, including 20 deaths in the past 20 months.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.