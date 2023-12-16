Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Back Bay

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Back Bay early Saturday evening and taken to the hospital, according to Boston police.
The person was struck in the area of Clarendon Street and St. James Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston police said.
They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver stayed at the scene, Villanueva said.
No charges had been filed as of late Saturday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
