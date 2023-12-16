Re-enactors rehearse at Faneuil Hall ahead of Boston Tea Party event

On Saturday morning, some 30 historical re-enactors immersed themselves in their Colonial characters inside Faneuil Hall ahead of the events commemorating the tea party that evening, according to the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum.

But for the 250th anniversary of the tea party, McNamara played a part on the other side and donned a tricorn hat, gray wig, and ruffled shirt to play the role of John Timmins, a representative from the Brig Beaver, the last of the three Tea Party Ships to arrive in Boston, on Dec. 15, 1773.

On a normal workday at the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, 23-year-old Ricky McNamara plays the role of a Colonial-era barber named William Pierce, who stormed the ships in the harbor and threw tea overboard in 1773.

“Everyone is in their costumes and looking amazing, and we are running through without stopping,” Evan O’Brien, the museum’s creative director, said in a phone interview. “There’s a whole series of rehearsals leading up to this, but today, with the big presentation this evening, we’re treating it like a live performance.”

Boston- A dress rehearsal was held Saturday at Faneuil Hall for a program called, Faneuil Hall and the Boston Tea Party. Re-enactors look on from seats inside the Great Hall. They are dressed as Colonists and came from all over the country to take part in the event which is part of the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

Late Saturday afternoon the actors practiced in order to re-enact 1773 meetings discussing the foreboding “tea crisis,” which took place leading up to the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 1773, O’Brien said.

Afterward, re-enactments were planned for inside and outside the Old South Meeting House, before the crowd heads to the Harborwalk at Atlantic Wharf around 8 p.m. to see the “Destruction of the Tea,” according to the museum.

“When you see the performance, you’ll see how people felt at the time, to bring history back alive, because to read it in a book, that doesn’t necessarily do it justice,” said McNamara, who lives in Wakefield, during a phone interview. “[The Boston Tea Party], as we like to say at the museum, is one of the most important events leading up to the American Revolution.”

In addition to his role in the Faneuil Hall portion of the evening, McNamara will be on the ships in the harbor for the tea dumping, he said. His character, Timmins, will be thrown off the Brig Beaver, McNamara said.

“If you see somebody get hit in the head with a tea chest and carried off the ship, that’s actually me,” McNamara said, chuckling about his upcoming role.

Nathan Richardson, 63, of Suffolk, Va., will take on the role of Frederick Douglass in the 1873 retrospective portion of the Faneuil Hall program, he said in a phone interview. Saturday’s re-enactment will be Richardson’s 86th portrayal of Douglass this year.

In his 1873 speech, which Richardson will deliver at the Faneuil Hall event, Douglass spoke about women’s suffrage, he said.

“I was aware he had been to Faneuil hall in 1846, but not in ‘73. So when [the museum] sent me that speech, I was like, ‘Wow, this is really, really interesting,’ ” Richardson said. “And so I just went ahead and put it to memory, and I’m excited to be doing it here.”

Re-enactor Nathan Richardson, who portrays Frederick Douglass, waits for the start of the rehearsal. Re-enactors dressed as colonialists and came from all over the country to take part in the event which is part of the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

Richardson, who has played the role of Douglass in historical societies for the past 10 years, said he plans to stay in character after Saturday’s performance and answer visitors’ questions.

“It’s what I normally do at events like this — just talk to the citizens and give them Frederick Douglass’ history here in Boston and with Faneuil Hall, and I love doing that,” he said.

The museum expects thousands of Bostonians and visitors to see the series of events throughout the night — from Faneuil Hall, to Downtown Crossing, to the Old South Meeting House, and the Harborwalk, according to O’Brien.

“I think it’s going to be a day that Boston, the commonwealth, and the nation can be really proud of,” O’Brien said.

