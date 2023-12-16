The holiday ritual of … stolen packages

‘Tis the season for porch pirates.

It’s that time of the year again. The neighborhood groups on social platforms are filled with horror stories about stolen packages. And it seems like those doing the stealing are getting more brazen.

”This thief promptly removed 3 packages from my front porch climbing over the railing right after the amazon delivery,” read a post on Nextdoor from a user in Hyde Park last week. They included a screenshot of the alleged “thief” from a doorbell camera. On the same site, a Dorchester user posted a short video clip in early December with the caption: “An Amazon worker stealing my granddaughter’s package on video.”

Advertisement

It’s a real epidemic. Three out of 4 Americans surveyed by SafeWise, an online site that tests and reviews home security products, said they lost a package to thieves in the past 12 months. The site estimated that the value of those stolen goods was up to $6 billion.

Stock image of a person taking a delivered package from porch steps. Adobe

And yet, it seems porch piracy hasn’t risen to the level of serious crime. For instance, most police departments don’t track package theft, according to Ben Stickle, a criminal justice professor at Middle Tennessee State University and an expert on the issue. Some states are trying to crack down on this type of petty crime: Package theft is now a felony in at least eight states, including New Jersey, Michigan, and Texas.

The Porch Pirates Act was introduced in Congress last year but hasn’t gone anywhere. Stealing anything delivered by the US Postal Service is already a federal felony, so the bill would extend those penalties to include packages delivered by private companies nationwide.

The Boston Police Department is among those that doesn’t “keep statistics specific for package thefts,” according to Mariellen Burns, the department’s chief of internal & external communications. Still, she said, “it is a crime taken seriously by law enforcement and those who are victimized, especially now in the midst of the holiday season.” Burns confirmed that the problem “has intensified for most if not all cities over the past several years.”

Advertisement

Burns shared tips from the police to help shoppers avoid having deliveries stolen, including encouraging customers to take advantage of the security options offered by the carriers, like having Amazon packages delivered to the company’s hub lockers or FedEx packages shipped to the carrier’s stores, and, in case of a theft, to always report the incident to BPD, among other suggestions.

Sadly without stronger action from law enforcement to elevate the cost of doing “business” for porch pirates, the great mass of package receivers are left to their own devices to guard their front doors and stoops. Doorbell cameras are no longer a deterrent. It’s why people turn to social media — or to each other — to fight back. CBS News Boston recently reported about an East Boston shop owner who’s trying to protect neighbors from porch pirates by letting them ship their packages to his store. “I’m here 12-13 hours a day,” Nick Moulaison, who owns Carmella’s Market on Cottage Street, told the TV station. “Have people have their packages delivered here. I can hold it for them.”

Given the prevalence of porch piracy in Boston, I’m surprised my family has been largely spared. When we lived in Brookline nearly five years ago, a thief stole a package the week of Valentine’s Day. The man slipped into the lobby of our building and stole a sizable cardboard box, probably hoping it was a nice, expensive gift. Our neighbor witnessed the tail end of the incident and tried to chase him down, but she only got a photo of him getting away in his car, no license plate visible. The joke was on him, though — he stole six large pouches of chicken bone broth.

Advertisement

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.