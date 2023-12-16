Things get physical at TD Garden, but Bruins can’t hang onto lead in overtime loss to Rangers

It was the second win by the Rangers in two meetings this season between the storied Original Six franchises.

Trocheck, who midway through the third period provided the Blueshirts with the 1-1 equalizer, snapped the three-on-three winner by Jeremy Swayman from low in the left faceoff circle with what was the lone shot mustered in OT by either side.

Vincent Trocheck, set up by Artemi Panarin, swept in his second goal of the night with 2:03 gone in overtime, giving the Rangers a 2-1 win over the Bruins Saturday night at the Garden.

The Rangers, kept off the scoreboard across the opening two periods, pulled into a 1-1 tie with Trocheck’s power-play goal with 10:50 gone in the second.

With Brandon Carlo off for interference, the Rangers cycled the puck low on the left wing, ultimately with Trocheck alone in the low slot to snap home a 15-foot wrister for the equalizer.

It took until the second period for the action to heat up, as things often have between the teams over the decades, and Trent Frederic’s strike early in the middle period turned out to be the lone goal for the opening 40:00.

Frederic pushed the puck by Igor Shesterkin with 2:07 gone in the middle period, finishing a rush into the zone that was spearheaded by rookie center Matt Poitras. After Poitras tossed the puck to his right wing, James van Riemsdyk shoveled a backhander toward the net from the circle, and Frederic muscled the puck over the line for his seventh goal of the season.

Then things became increasingly interesting, not all of it good for the Bruins.

Poitras exited the action at the 9:00 mark, going directly to the room for medical aid, when he was popped into the sideboards by defenseman Erik Gustafsson. It was not a particularly heavy hit, but the undersized Poitras folded up in obvious pain, favoring his right arm/shoulder as he exited.

Poitras returned late in the second and looked OK, though he did take a hit again to that side of his upper body. The rookie center was held out two of the previous four games, the Bruins concerned about finding him rest now that they are in the thick of the 82-game regular season.

The Rangers made things slightly worse for themselves, asking for a video review after Frederic scored. They were hoping forensic evidence would show that the big Bruins winger interfered with Shesterkin before poking the puck home. But evidence showed otherwise, and the Bruins were awarded a power play as a consequence of the failed challenge.

The Bruins went 3 for 3 on the man advantage Saturday night in their 5-4 shootout win on Long Island. But they couldn’t muster any magic on the advantage against the Rangers in the first two periods.

David Pastrnak put a solid smack on ex-Bruin prospect Ryan Lindgren at the 7:45 mark. It was payback for a hit Lindgren put on Pastrnak the Saturday after Thanksgiving at Madison Square Garden. It proved to foreshadow what would transpire between the two later in the period.

But before those two met again, there was a bout between Frederic and Jacob Trouba, which also had its roots in that MSG matinee. It was during that earlier game that Trouba cracked his stick across the side of Frederic’s helmet — a dangerous swing that went unpenalized.

In the first period, when lining up for a faceoff, Frederic offered to fight Trouba, but the Rangers captain was having none of it. Finally, seconds after Poitras headed to the room, Frederic and Trouba tossed the gloves to settle their outstanding issues. It was a quick decision. Frederic dropped Trouba with a couple of big punches, and the two combatants were whistled off the ice.

But, wait, there was more.

With 1:50 remaining in the second period, Pastrnak could not resist another hit on Lindgren, and it would mark the end to the Bruins winger’s night.

Lindgren was in the midst of fielding a puck on the rear wall in his defensive zone when Pastrnak buried him with a glancing hit from behind — forcing Lindgren’s face into the glass.

The outcome: Lindgren left with a towel covering a cut high on his forehead, and Pastrnak headed to the room, given the heave-ho for a five-minute boarding infraction and its accompanying game misconduct.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.