Bruins vs. Rangers: New York comes to town after breaking season-worst slump

Both teams have seen their time this season at the top of the NHL standings and are leading their respective divisions.

Boston swept last season’s three head-to-head meetings, but the Rangers struck first this time with a 7-4 home win on Nov. 25.

The Bruins, coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders on Long Island , are back home to face that other New York team on Saturday night.

Morgan Geekie scored his first power-play goal in Friday’s win. Geekie’s straight-line, aggressive nature could make him too much of an asset at center for Bruins coach Jim Montgomery to kick him back to wall duty upon Pavel Zacha’s return from injured reserve.

The Bruins are hosting their third “Centennial Era Night” at TD Garden on Saturday, celebrating players who skated for the Bs from 1977 to 1985. “The Lunch Pail A.C.,” as it is known, reached two Stanley Cup finals in 1977 and 1978. They’ll be honored in a pregame ceremony with special appearances.

Here’s your preview.

Bruins vs. Rangers preview

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -120. O/U: 5.5.

RANGERS

Season record: 20-7-1. vs. spread: 13-15. Over/under: 12-14, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 6-4-0. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-3, 2 pushes

BRUINS

Season record: 19-5-4. vs. spread: 16-12. Over/under: 13-15

Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: NY Rangers 93, Boston 91

Goals allowed: NY Rangers 78, Boston 71

Power play: NY Rangers 30.7%, Boston 25.3%

Penalty minutes: NY Rangers 286, Boston 286

Penalty kill: NY Rangers 84.6%, Boston 88.6%

Faceoffs won: NY Rangers 55.3%, Boston 50.7%

Stat of the day: The Rangers, with their win over the Ducks on Friday, became the NHL’s second 20-win team of the season. They reached that mark in 28 games, tying the franchise record set by the Stanley Cup-winning 1993-94 season.

Notes: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Pavel Zacha landed on injured reserve this week due to upper-body injuries. ... Boston got a 33-save effort from Linus Ullmark, three power-play goals and Mason Lohrei’s game-tying tally from a tight angle with 3:09 left in regulation to stay in the game against the Islanders. ... The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers entered their 5-1 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Friday in a season-worst slump of three losses in a four-game span. Included in that span was a 7-3 setback to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, when Igor Shesterkin allowed six goals on 29 shots. ... Chris Kreider scored twice on Friday to move into third place on the Rangers’ all-time goals list with 281, passing Adam Graves (280). Kreider also reached 500 career points, and Adam Edstrom scored in his NHL debut.

