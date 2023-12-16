By playing with flow, Rivers swamps Brooks for its third straight holiday tournament title

“I think the cool thing about our team is we don’t care who scores,” said junior Ryan Altman, who was named tournament MVP after scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. “We know we have four guys who can go for 20 points any night. We don’t care who does it. We just want to win and play for each other.”

It follows the blueprint of what nine-year coach Keith Zalaski is preaching. On Saturday, Rivers continued its stellar start to the season by using another efficient offensive performance to capture a third straight Rivers Holiday Tournament title with a 66-53 win over ISL foe Brooks.

WESTON — There’s no selfishness on the Rivers boys’ basketball team. Despite featuring four starters bound for Division 1, the Red Wings have adopted a connective brand of basketball predicated on ball movement and devoid of hero ball.

Altman, an uber athletic forward from Brookline, credits Zalaski for the unselfish approach.

It helps that Rivers (7-1) has a pair of senior captains, Amir Lindsey and Jay Jones, who are extensions of Zalaski’s philosophy on the court. Take Lindsey, an Albany commit, for example. The shifty point guard scored 20 points in Friday’s semifinal win over Proctor Academy. But on Saturday, he took only seven shots and dished out seven assists, playing within the flow of the offense.

Rivers led 26-7 early on and 42-22 at the break.

“Amir’s been here since sixth grade and he’s just a great competitor and athlete,” said Zalaski. “He’s quick and dynamic, but his brain understands the game at a high level, plus he’s an awesome, awesome leader.

“It’s been a lot of fun with this group trying to be as connective as they can and own it.”

Some of that continuity started in middle school when Altman, Jones, and Andrew Alekseyenko, all Brookline residents, played MetroWest travel ball together. They each took different paths to Rivers. Jones, the son of Boston University coach Joe Jones, arrived as an eighth grader, while Altman joined a year later, starting out as a part-time varsity player.

Alekseyenko, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds Saturday, transferred to Rivers last year after playing his freshman season at Brookline High. There’s a built-in chemistry between the trio, who are all attracting interest from Division 1 schools.

“Whenever we make the defense work we are hard to guard,” said Altman. “Those guys usually find me a lot for my buckets so I’m really grateful for them.”

Rivers, the defending NEPSAC Class B champion, has its sights on repeating. The Red Wings’ only loss this season came to powerhouse Brewster Academy by 2 points.

But Zalaski wanted to make sure his team took the time to appreciate Saturday’s tournament win before they departed for a two-week holiday break.

“You only get so many opportunities to win a championship so it’s cool to embrace the moment and enjoy it,” said Zalaski.



