Catch “It Ain’t Over” and revel in the wonderfulness of Yogi Berra

Then comes the voice of the movie’s narrator, with a powerful reminder of who should have been included in the group.

Toward the end of the outstanding documentary, “It Ain’t Over,” there is a scene that brings the film back to its opening segment, both of them taking place at the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Cincinnati. The public address announcer can be heard introducing the night’s special honorees , four men who’d been voted in a poll of 25 million baseball fans as the greatest living players at the time: Johnny Bench, Hank Aaron, Sandy Koufax, and Willie Mays.

As Lindsay Berra shares the news of her grandfather’s passing just a few months after that Midsummer Classic, you can’t help but think back to the opening scene, when the oldest of Yogi Berra’s grandchildren recalls watching the All-Star Game alongside the man she calls Grampa.

Turning to him, she says, “Are you dead?”

“Not yet,” he quips.

It was an answer so fitting for the man christened Lawrence Peter Berra but known to the world as Yogi, author of a binder full of Yogi-isms such as the signature one that inspires the movie’s title: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

When this film is over, you only wish it would go on forever.

The bookend scenes work so well, wrapping the documentary like a beautiful holiday present, even with its tinge of disappointment on Yogi’s behalf. A Hall of Fame catcher for the Yankees, Berra won 10 World Series as a player, more than the other four players combined. His three MVP awards outnumber any of them. One of the great stats shared in the film is that there are only two players in the history of the game with more than 350 home runs and fewer than 500 strikeouts: Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra.

What a moment it could have been for Yogi, then 90 years old, to join the other four.

Think of the 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway Park, when Ted Williams was bathed in such well-deserved adoration, modern-day players fighting each other just to shake his hand, the sight of the all-business Williams wiping his cheek of a tear, proving how meaningful the experience was to him. Yogi didn’t get that chance, but as the film shows us so beautifully, it barely mattered.

Inspired by the stunning oversight to look once again at her grandfather’s legacy, Lindsay, the film’s executive producer, worked with director Sean Mullin and a host of legendary interview subjects from Don Larsen to Derek Jeter to examine Yogi’s life.

It was one astonishingly well lived.

By the man who emerged from his immigrant neighborhood in St. Louis to make the bigs. The man who volunteered to fight for his country in World War II, landing with the rocket boats on Normandy’s Utah Beach. The man who helped anchor the greatest baseball dynasty in history, alongside the likes of DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. The man who came home from war to fight just as hard for the civil rights of his countrymen, a supporter of Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby from the start. The man who became a cultural icon for his unique Yogi-isms and ubiquitous commercial pitchmaking, post-baseball jobs that Lindsay points out worked to overshadow his baseball prowess.

But more than anything, it shows the family man who adored his wife Carmen more than words could describe, who raised his three sons Larry (Lindsay’s father), Tim, and Dale (a future Yankee himself) with love and discipline, whose kindness, humility, and overall goodness proved just as strong a guiding light for his 11 grandchildren.

“They were super special to me, and I was lucky to have them until I was 36 and 37 years old,” Lindsay said. “They were my friends beyond being my grandparents. I just had tremendous respect for them as people. Even if Grampa hadn’t been famous, they were just great people. It’s important to me that people know that.

“And I think in the times we live in, there’s a lot of crap in this world, the stuff we talk about in the movie, Grampa’s values, doing the best you can, treating people with decency, humility, service to his country, a sense of duty, kindness, and empathy and his ability to see other people’s situations and want to make them better. I want people to remember my Grampa, but also to remember the example he set.”

For baseball fans of a certain generation, “It Ain’t Over” is an invitation into the game’s nostalgic heart, long-ago footage of Berra catching Larsen’s historic World Series perfect game, interviews fueling the debate whether Berra had tagged out Robinson on the legendary steal of home in the 1955 Series, and, of course, Berra’s famous standoff with blowhard Yankee owner George Steinbrenner.

The documentary examines Jackie Robinson's famous steal of home in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series. x

Fired by Steinbrenner just 16 games into managing the Yankees in the 1985 season, Yogi stood by his word and stayed away from Yankee Stadium until he got an apology.

Until that came — in 1999, when the baseball ghosts made the day extra special by having David Cone pitch a perfect game while both Berra and Larsen were in attendance — there were no trips to the Bronx, no ties to the Yanks. That’s when Larry, Lindsay’s dad, let his full-blown Red Sox fandom bloom.

That’s right, Berra’s oldest son loves the Sox, from his childhood days befriending Williams when his dad played the Sox, to young adult years attending Williams’s baseball camp, to later years playing in Williams’s Cape Cod League in Cotuit.

“My dad and Timmy, who would have been 8 and 6, used to annoy the crap out of Mickey Mantle in the locker room,” Lindsay said. “My dad loved Ted Williams, and when the Red Sox came to town, my dad would say, ‘Go bother Ted Williams and give Mickey a break.’ Ted, who didn’t like anyone, took a liking to my father.

“Now my dad is 74 and he goes to Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium with a Red Sox cap and a Yankee pullover or vice versa, and people look at him like he’s out of his mind.”

A still photo in the film shows Yogi, standing behind the plate, talking to Williams, who is coming to bat. Williams, bat resting on his prodigious shoulder, is flashing a genuine smile, a relative rarity for him. The implication is clear: Everyone liked Yogi. Everyone will love this movie.

At some point after this weekend, a short list of Oscar contenders will be announced for the documentary category. If the voters have any clue what they’re doing, “It Ain’t Over” will be on it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.