Celtics convey emphatic messages in winning ‘biggest game of the year so far’

Yet, Lamar Stevens took Schofield’s entrance into his domain personally. With three centers on the shelf, Stevens was the Celtics’ starting big man, and the 6-foot-7-inch reserve soared toward the rim at Schofield, snuffing his dunk in the game’s final 36 seconds.

Admiral Schofield saw an open lane and headed for the rim. It was a chance to get an uncontested dunk in garbage time, a rare opportunity for an easy bucket from the little-used Magic reserve. The Celtics had already sealed the game. The dunk would have been harmless.

It was a testament to how personal Friday’s game against the Magic was. Orlando beat the Celtics four consecutive times, including Nov. 24 at Amway Center, when they ran up the score in the final minute for In-Season Tournament purposes and then celebrated as if they had won a playoff series.

“I probably don’t have to do [motivation] too much but the guys know,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “This is a team [Orlando] that is well coached, that is tough, and has played us very well the last four or five times that we’ve played them. They’re going to play us very well and I expect Sunday to be harder than tonight’s game. I don’t have to tell them [about the losing streak].

“It just says a lot to the guys to come out on a back-to-back, shorthanded, and bring the right mind-set and right intensity. I think it says more about us than anything else.”

The Celtics aren’t the type of team to admit when they’ve felt embarrassed or when they stash a loss in their memory banks. But that defeat certainly annoyed the players and Mazzulla, especially since they blew a 12-point third-quarter lead and were gashed on defense.

Stevens’s block of Schofield was indicative of the force the Celtics played with in their 128-111 runaway win. They outclassed a team that is rising in the Eastern Conference on the second night of a back-to-back without Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

“That was one of my favorite plays of the game,” Mazzulla said of Stevens’s block. “And to me, it talks to the character of that locker room, it talks to the character of that group. Just keep playing. I love that he did that.”

This team doesn’t exude much attitude. The Celtics don’t really beef with other teams. They play the game, they win, and move on to the next one. But don’t think they’ve forgotten when Orlando came to TD Garden last December for a two-game set and won both games in stunning fashion, beginning a tailspin that took a few weeks to escape.

They pointed to those two games because they know how difficult of a matchup the massive Magic are and it also followed two games against the rugged Cavaliers. This is a difficult home stretch and the Celtics have managed to win all three games heading into Sunday’s finale.

The game plan was ball movement, speed, and creating as many quality 3-point attempts as possible. They ran Orlando ragged and competed against their big men in the paint. Stevens and Jayson Tatum shared time on burly center Goga Bitadze. Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown split time on reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, who missed 12 of 17 shots and had minimal impact. And Mo Wagner, who scored 27 points in 24 minutes in the first meeting, was rudderless, scoring 2 points with 3 turnovers and 3 fouls.

The Celtics played like they understood the significance of the game and were tired of Orlando thoroughly outplaying them. Boston already has victories this season against the likes of the Bucks, Pacers, 76ers (two), and Knicks (three). They’ve beaten every team in the East they’ve played except Charlotte and Orlando.

“I think this was the biggest game of the year so far, in my opinion,” Brown said. “One, we had a bunch of guys out, and [second] on a back-to-back against a team that’s been kicking our ass the last four or five times we’ve played. So I think this was the biggest game to me so far. Even though they came out swinging and that can kind of be discouraging at times, but we took those punches and kept throwing punches back.

“That’s what we want to instill in our guys. We fight, make it hard for you, and play the game the right way.”

There’s still Sunday’s rematch and then a difficult West Coast road trip, but the Celtics displayed their resilience and guile during the first four games of this homestand. They ran past the Knicks, knocked off the Cavaliers twice with defensive intensity in key moments, and then overwhelmed the Magic, a team that came to TD Garden fully expecting to physically dominate the Celtics because that’s what they’ve done before.

Finally, the Celtics had enough, reducing the Magic to the young, unproven upstarts they are, pulling away with a collective effort. This edition of the Celtics continue to prove they’ve learned from their previous mistakes and bouts with lackadaisical play.

On Friday they rejected any semblances of comfort for the Magic, all the way until the final buzzer.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.