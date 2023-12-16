Concussed C.J. Stroud will miss Texans’ game, potentially dealing a blow to Houston’s playoff hopes

Stroud was injured in last Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. He did not practice all week and coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday that he remained in the concussion protocol.

The Texans announced that the star rookie quarterback did not travel with the team to Tennessee and would miss the game.

With Stroud out, the Texans (7-6) will look to Davis Mills or Case Keenum to start against the Titans. Mills struggled as the starter for most of the last two seasons, going 5-22-1 in 28 games, with 26 starts when the Texans were among the NFL’s worst teams. He is 1-2 with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three career starts against the Titans.

Keenum is an 11-year veteran who has not appeared in a game this season. The 35-year-old’s last start came for Cleveland in the final game of the 2021 season, a 21-16 win over Cincinnati.

Stroud’s absence is a big blow for a team trying to remain in contention for a wild-card playoff spot. The second overall pick is the biggest reason for Houston’s improvement this season and he ranks second in the NFL with 3,631 yards passing and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Steelers’ Kazee ejected

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was ejected midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Indianapolis for a hard hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who suffered a concussion on the play and was ruled out.

Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness after he launched his shoulder into Pittman, who was trying to make a diving catch.

Pittman, the Colts’ leading receiver, had four catches for 78 yards before the hit, giving him 99 receptions for 1,063 yards this season. He fell four catches short of breaking Marvin Harrison’s franchise record for consecutive games with eight or more receptions (six).

Eagles without Slay

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night’s game at Seattle. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old has started 12 games for the Eagles this season and has two interceptions. He missed the Eagles’ loss to the Jets this season with a knee issue. The Eagles could look to Josh Jobe or rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to help fill Slay’s spot ... Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for the Rams’ game against Washington on Sunday because of groin tightness. The seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman took Friday off as his usual rest day ... The Giants activated tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve and waived veteran safety Bobby McCain. The Giants (5-8) will be looking for their fourth straight win Sunday at New Orleans. Waller, who was acquired in a trade with Las Vegas last spring, practiced this week for the first time since injuring a hamstring and missing five games. His 36 receptions still rank second on the Giants ... The Falcons placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve and ruled out defensive tackle David Onyemata against the Panthers. The Falcons also activated defensive lineman LaCale London from the injured list and added kicker Younghoe Koo to the injury report with an illness, listing him as questionable for the game ... Green Bay cornerback Eric Stokes has been activated from injured reserve, making him eligible to play for just the second time this season Sunday when the Packers host the Buccaneers.

NFL metes out punishment

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following their 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week. Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL’s policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter … Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 by the NFL for “public criticism of officiating” after he made pointed remarks following last week’s game against Jacksonville. Angered by the Jags not being penalized for holding him, Garrett called the officiating a travesty following Cleveland’s 31-27 win and said it’s time for the officials to be held to a higher standard ... The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said.