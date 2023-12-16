Firing Craig Berube the latest change for Blues since their run to the Stanley Cup

The Blues in February offloaded top forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko , the latter of whom was a perpetual salary headache and doomed to be a greater one upon becoming an unrestricted free agent after last season. Tarasenko, after a stop with the Rangers, eventually had to scramble for a one-year deal in Ottawa at $5 million, a one-third pay cut from his last deal with the Blues.

St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong made the change following a 6-4 loss to the Red Wings, which the next morning had the Blues (13-14-1) parked 1 point out of a wild-card playoff seed in the West. Frankly, not all that bad, considering the uninspiring roster, along with the spotty netminding of Jordan Binnington .

With but one playoff series win since rubbing out the Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the Blues on Tuesday night tossed Craig Berube onto the coaching scrap heap, where he joined Jay Woodcroft (ex-Oilers) and Dean Evason (ex-Wild).

Before the 2020-21 season, the Blues watched as franchise defenseman Alex Pietrangelo hot-footed it to Vegas as a UFA. Only a season after being the backbone of the Blues’ title-winning team, the 30-year-old Pietrangelo was lost to the desert, where he etched his name on the Cup a second time this past June.

O’Reilly, among the game’s top glue guys (see: 2019 title run), landed in Nashville for $18 million/four years. Like Tarasenko, also a sizable pay cut, but he took term for what he felt was a solid fit (without trade protection). He has been among the Predators’ top three scorers all season, averaging upward of a point per game, a touch better than his career average.

All in all, the Blues managed their stable of proven player personnel with what we would call Red Sox-like efficiency and foresight. A smattering of interesting parts, but not enough to respond to Berube’s emotion-charged approach.

Drew Bannister was called up from the AHL to serve as the Blues' interim coach. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Now it’s up to Drew Bannister, promoted from AHL Springfield, to step into his first NHL gig and make some magic with the Blues. It was the same scenario that was presented to Kris Knoblauch in Edmonton, albeit with Connor McDavid, the league’s reigning MVP, the centerpiece of the Oilers roster.

Edmonton was a woeful 3-9-1 upon Knoblauch’s arrival. While Bannister was packing up in Springfield, the Oilers were in the midst of securing their eighth straight win, improving to 10-3-0 under Knoblauch, who had been hired from AHL Hartford. Former Boston University forward John Hynes took over for Evason in St. Paul, the Wild 5-10-4 at the time of the change. They won five of their first seven with Hynes.

“Accountability and compete,” said Armstrong, asked what he wanted Bannister to bring.

We’ll find out soon if there is a Bannister bump for that uninspiring Blues roster.

Meanwhile, who could be the next one jettisoned from behind an NHL bench? The most obvious choice would be D.J. Smith, now in his fifth season with the Senators and yet to guide them to a playoff berth. They have a lineup loaded with young talent, but are last in the East (22 points).

Bannister made his Blues debut Thursday with a 4-2 win over Smith’s Senators.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Reactions to clean hits too heavy handed

The Rangers' Ryan Lindgren was caught unawares and was laid out on Tuesday. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Former Bruins draft pick Ryan Lindgren, who has developed as a key on the Rangers’ blue line, was caught admiring his nifty drop pass ahead of Mika Zibanejad on a rush into the Toronto end Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Drop pass, look back over left shoulder, and kaboom!

Lindgren, along the boards about 15 feet into the zone, was summarily flattened by Jake McCabe’s clean, legal shoulder-to-chest check that looked a lot like some of the hammerings Blueshirt defenseman Jacob Trouba has dealt out over the years. Trouba’s monster hits often have him winding up with a two- or three-stride force. In McCabe’s case, Lindgren barreled straight into him, offering himself up as sacrificial prey.

To his credit, Lindgren popped right back up, ready to keep the rush alive, only to find the play whistled down and Zibanejad grappling with McCabe in a brief, near-comical tussle.

The play, if finished off with a goal, would have cut the Maple Leafs’ lead to 5-4 midway through the third period. Instead, the pointless scrap stopped the clock, McCabe and Zibanejad headed for the penalty box, and the Leafs rolled on to a 7-3 win.

Three thoughts:

▪ Never admire your drop pass, especially while skating directly into a defenseman’s path.

▪ Zibanejad, really? Per hockeyfights.com, the slick Swede never has had a fight in the NHL. The brief dust-up with McCabe proved he’s been wise to ignore all forms of sweet science other than, say, a chocolatier’s concession stand.

▪ Finally, what’s it going to take to roll back ridiculous overreactions to solid body checks? Hitting is legal and frankly, many nights we don’t see nearly enough of it. The best punch back is the kind Lindgren showed, acting as if it never happened. If you’re going to fight because of a bruised ego, maybe look for a different line of work.

ETC.

Eagles could fly for US Junior team

Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler is looking to earn the starting spot for Team USA at the upcoming World Junior Championship. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

Flush with a half-dozen Boston College Eagles, including freshman goalie Jacob Fowler, Team USA held its final training camp in Plymouth, Mich., late this past week for the upcoming World Junior Championship in Sweden. Puck drop in Gothenburg is Dec. 26.

The 6-foot-2-inch Fowler, a Canadiens draft pick (69th overall in June), has played all 17 games with the Eagles this season, going 13-3-1. He is competing for the starting spot against fellow Floridian Sam Hillebrandt (OHL Barrie) and Trey Augustine (Michigan State). The Americans expect to keep all three on the 25-man squad.

BC also sent defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian to the camp, along with forwards Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and Will Smith.

BU contributed defenseman Lane Hutson to the preliminary roster, while fellow Terrier Macklin Celebrini, the dazzling 17-year-old forward, reported to Team Canada’s camp in Oakville, Ontario. The gifted Celebrini, who won’t turn 18 until next June, is the son of Rick Celebrini, director of sports medicine and performance for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Leonard (Amherst) and Smith (Lexington) are the only two players from Massachusetts vying for the US squad, which planned to fly overseas Saturday for a couple of tune-ups prior to the Boxing Day opener against Norway.

The Americans took home the bronze last year and the Canadians won their second consecutive gold, led by Connor Bedard’s 9-14–23 production line in seven games. Bedard is eligible again, but is busy leading the NHL in rookie scoring, after going No. 1 overall to the Blackhawks in June’s draft.

Celebrini, from Vancouver, could be the No. 1 pick in next June’s draft, potentially with the Blackhawks again picking first. A Bedard-Celebrini combo could provide Chicago with a cornerstone pair reminiscent of Jonathan Toews-Patrick Kane.

The World Junior gold-medal game will be Jan. 5 in Gothenburg.

Great read of Bruins history

Impossible to find a better, more poignant $50 gift for a Bruins fan than the 320-page gem of a coffee table book, “Blood, Sweat & 100 YEARS” that Richard Johnson and Rusty Sullivan co-authored to commemorate the club’s century of doing business.

Johnson and Sullivan, long the keystone combination of The Sports Museum and its annual gala, The Tradition, have covered every inch of the franchise’s ice in both word and picture.

Randomly, your faithful puck chronicler stuck a thumb in at pages 102-103, only to find a full-page color photo of a youthful Harry Sinden peering out from behind the Bruins bench on 102, and a black-and-white photo of 1966 training camp “hopefuls” Derek Sanderson and Glen Sather on page 103. Oh, and page 6 has a priceless shot from the Boston Arena, where the Bruins opened play in 1924, featuring a 13-man ice crew, along with the horse that pulled the ice scraper for resurfacing. Frank Zamboni didn’t develop his motorized ice resurfacer, with much greater horse power, until the late-1940s.

“Truly a labor of love,” said Johnson, the museum’s curator, who co-wrote and edited the commemorative book with Sullivan, the museum’s executive director. “The Bruins are such a family team, in so many ways, and the book really is for all the families who contributed to the franchise’s success through the decades.”

Johnson said he was especially thinking of Milt Schmidt and Woody Dumart — members of the famed Kraut Line, along with Bobby Bauer — as he and Sullivan worked on the tome.

“Wish those guys were still with us to see it,” mused Johnson, “because it’s really for them, played the game for peanuts and just the nicest guys imaginable.”

Worth the price of admission alone to read a piece by Leigh Montville, the brilliant former Globe Sports columnist, relive a tiny piece of club history through the eyes of a then-teenaged fan, Vonnie Shea, and her crush on Bruins defenseman Ted Green. Young Vonnie, from Roslindale, became president of the Ted Green Fan Club.

“The players,” she recalled, “were like rock stars. Bigger than rock stars.”

Your faithful puck chronicler chipped in with a look back at Don Cherry’s Lunch Pail A.C. gang of the late 1970s. Harry Sinden’s successor, Fred Creighton, was less than three months on the job the night in New York when a number of those guys took their fight right to the paying customers in the MSG seats.

Start to finish, according to Johnson, the book, published by Triumph Books, took a year to create. It’s on sale at the Bruins Pro Shop in North Station, as well as Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

From penalty shot to penalty

Watch the game long enough, and you might see a penalty shot lead to a 10-minute misconduct? Yep.

Such was the case Tuesday night when a peeved Brady Tkachuk, his penalty shot snuffed out by a startling, dangerous poke check from Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, got himself tossed out with 4:21 to go in regulation.

Tkachuk, with a chance to cut the Senators’ deficit to 4-2, went careening into the rear wall when the diving Kochetkov took out the big winger’s right skate as he barreled toward the net. Tkachuk’s ire was understandable. The Russian goaltender targeted his poke for Tkachuk’s skate, not the puck, the rubber disk ultimately rolling into Kochetkov’s midsection.

The fiery Tkachuk and the equally red-hot Kochetkov were kept at bay by the linesmen as they jawed at one another. Tkachuk ultimately got tagged with the misconduct when he continued yapping in front of the Carolina bench. (Bruins fans of a certain age were hoping for a John Wensink-at-the-North Stars-bench redux moment.)

Penalty shots are a rarity, but GMs and supervisors for the guys in stripes will have to consider a tweak to the rulebook in light of Kochetkov’s move. A well-orchestrated poke check is a lost art, and in today’s game a rarity at least on par with a penalty shot.

But the direct, intentional poke at Tkachuk’s skate was a dangerous play that could have resulted in severe injury when the 6-foot-4-inch heavyweight knocked into the rear wall like a runaway curling stone. The right call — if only allowed for in the rulebook — would have been to award the Senators with two more penalty shots, the first as a do-over for Tkachuk’s failed attempt, and the second for Kochetkov’s attempt to injure.

It was an illegal maneuver by Kochetkov, by the way, that set up the penalty shot. Under heavy fire, and with Tkachuk pressuring near the left post, Kochetkov dropped his stick flat in the crease as he shifted to his right to cover the open post. The dropped stick, the one moments later used for the poke check, correctly triggered the call for the free attempt.

Somewhere, Battlin’ Billy Smith had to be smiling.

Loose pucks

Conor Geekie, the 19-year-old brother of Bruin forward Morgan Geekie, was among Team Canada’s World Junior camp hopefuls in recent days and is expected to be a key component of the Canadian squad. A 6-3 left-shot center, the younger Geekie was selected No. 11 in the 2022 draft by Arizona and has led WHL Wenatchee this season in scoring (20-29–49 in 26 games) . . . NHL GMs continue to look at ways to improve the three-on-three overtime experience, some of them voicing displeasure with the amount of reloading that sometimes leads puck carriers to circle out of the offensive zone and even retreat behind the red line. It’s not exactly the fast action everyone desired. Thought here: Once the team in possession crosses the offensive blue line, expand the attacking zone to include the red line. It would negate offside calls for the duration of the possession, thus creating the potential for long passes and poaching around the net. In other words, the sweet mayhem of pond hockey . . . The NHL’s holiday trade ban begins Tuesday at 11:59 p.m, with rosters frozen until 12:01 a.m. Dec. 28 . . . NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” that there are no plans for any of the Original 32 franchises to relocate, although Ted Leonsis could move his Capitals 4 miles south of D.C. to a new arena/entertainment center in Alexandria, Va. — a possibility, Bettman noted, that “could be very special.” The league also has no interest in expanding, Bettman added, but there has been interest from Quebec City, Atlanta, Houston, and Salt Lake. The last expansion fee (Seattle) was $650 million, a 30 percent bump over what Vegas paid . . . Wishing speedy recoveries to former NHL forwards Tony Granato and Kelly Chase, both of whom early this past week revealed their cancer battles, Granato with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and Chase with leukemia (following recent treatment for prostate cancer) . . . A very candid Bill Armstrong, GM of the much-improved Coyotes, told Judd Sirott and Bob Beers last Saturday on 98.5 The Sports Hub that he doesn’t figure his team will make the playoffs this season. Armstrong said he is encouraged by what’s developing and continues to build a roster with size and speed. Rare, and refreshing, for a GM to be so blunt. More, please.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.