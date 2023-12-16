Dan Daley could be playing in the QMJHL, but he had unfinished business with Franklin boys’ hockey

Participating in the CCM USA Hockey tryouts for the second year in a row, Daley’s game piqued the interest of Anthony Stella, general manager of the Saint John Sea Dogs, who selected Daley in the second round (22nd overall) in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) American Draft.

That unique route changed the way that he thinks about the game of hockey.

FRANKLIN –– Dan Daley did not have a traditional summer prior to his senior season.

The Sea Dogs, out of New Brunswick, Canada, have sent 20 alumni to the NHL since their inception in 2005, including the Bruins’ Charlie Coyle and Jakub Zboril. The QMJHL has historically been one of the top junior hockey leagues and boasts a slew of Hall of Fame alumni, such as Mario Lemieux, Ray Bourque, Martin Brodeur, and Patrick Roy.

Upon arriving for rookie mini camp, the Sea Dogs devised a plan for how the senior from Franklin could improve his game: creating more space for himself down low in the offensive zone, stepping off the boards, and explosiveness.

Upon arriving for rookie mini camp training camp, Daley was one of just two Americans out of 50 players. As planned, he returned home prior to preseason games in order to preserve his NCAA eligibility, which he would lose if he had participated beyond training camp.

“Fastest hockey I’ve played, by far,” said Daley. “It’s pretty insane. The second time, it really took it to another level because that’s when the whole team is there. They’ve got NHL draft picks up there, so the speed is really fast.”

Entering his senior season as a captain for 11th-ranked Franklin, Daley is focused on the three areas of improvement the Sea Dogs identified.

“He’s one of those kids that if we have a day off, he’s going to find an hour and play hockey,” said Franklin coach Chris Spillane. “He just wants to skate everyday and get better. I see him in the gym a lot. He’s doing everything that he has to do.”

A confident skater with the puck, Daley uses his body well to protect the puck and incorporates his edges well to angle off defenders. Armed with a strong shot, Daley works hard away from the puck to put himself in scoring positions, driving to open ice.

“He’s a kid that can put up 25, 30 goals, easily,” said Spillane. “He’s got size, speed, his shot is off the charts. He can pick a corner and put it there with authority.”

Through two contests, Daley has posted a pair of assists, attracting defenders before finding open teammates. With his immense offensive acumen, the goals will come.

Though Daley thoroughly enjoyed his experience with Saint John, there was never a doubt of if he was going to return to the Panthers, a year after falling short in the Division 1 Round of 16.

“Everyone thinks about that at one time — if you can make yourself a better hockey player, going to play prep hockey or somewhere else,” said Daley. “My dad says it doesn’t matter where you play. If you play here and it’s a little slower, you have more time to work on the little details. It’s always been in the back of my mind, but there’s nothing that I want to do more than win a state championship with this team here. I’d do anything. I love these guys.”

Daley is a part of a strong nucleus. Senior captain Ben Paterson is the returning Hockomock League MVP, recording 39 points a year ago. Fellow senior captains Logan Marchand, Anthony Lampasona, and Dylan McEvoy bring a wealth of experience and skill to a talent-rich lineup.

McEvoy and Paterson each scored in a 3-1 nonleague victory for the Panthers (1-1-0) against Falmouth on Saturday at Pirelli Veterans Arena. Paterson roofed one just under the crossbar from the goal line, showcasing his accuracy.

“That goal that he scored from the goal line was crazy — that’s something that you see at the NHL level, not at the high-school level,” said Spillane. “That’s what he brings to our team and there’s a reason why he was the MVP of our league last year. He’s an all-around player and he makes the four guys that he plays with better.”

Scary hit

Falmouth junior Ethan Santos was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester following an unpenalized open-ice hit at the left face-off dot in the Clippers’ defensive zone. Santos was taken off in a stretcher but could move his extremities. Falmouth coach Paul Moore said Santos was knocked unconscious, has numbness in his neck and shoulder, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

