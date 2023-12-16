Flea-flicker surprisingly works to propel Florida A&M to Celebration

Jeremy Moussa overcame a frustrating first half to throw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including a go-ahead, 38-yarder to Jah’Marae Sheread on the trick play, powering Florida A&M’s comeback past Howard, 30-26, on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl at Atlanta.

“I’ll tell you, it never worked in practice,” said Simmons, the Rattlers coach.

Willie Simmons couldn’t have been more surprised to see a flea-flicker prove to be the difference for Florida A&M.

Moussa’s big fourth quarter included two scoring passes to Kelvin Dean Jr. The flea-flicker with 5:46 remaining provided the final margin of victory.

Simmons was reluctant to call the trick play until his players convinced him to make the call by saying “have faith in us.”

They executed it to perfection.

Moussa handed the ball to running back Terrell Jennings, who pitched the ball back to the quarterback for the decisive touchdown pass to Sheread.

“We had a couple plays there we were saving to use just at the right time,” Moussa said.

Added Simmons: “Thank God I didn’t go with my right mind.”

Florida A&M (12-1) closed the season with 11 consecutive wins. Moussa connected with Dean on scoring passes of 21 and 53 yards as the Rattlers recovered after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter and 16-10 to open the fourth.

Carson Hinton’s 26-yard pick-6 gave Howard (6-6) a 26-24 lead.

Linebacker Isaiah Major’s interception, the third thrown by Howard quarterback Quinton Williams, with 1:45 remaining clinched the win for Florida A&M.

“You can’t win many games when you turn the ball over three times,” Williams said. “That’s on me.”

Added Howard coach Larry Scott: “We kind of pride ourselves in not beating ourselves and we kind of did that.”

New Orleans Bowl — Zion Webb completed a fourth-down pass to Perry Carter for an 18-yard, tying touchdown with 1:46 left in regulation, Garrison Rippa hit a 27-yard field goal in overtime, and Jacksonville State capped off its first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 34-31 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Ron Wiggins rushed for 126 yards and a score for Jacksonville State (9-4), which had to overcome four turnovers — three of which were returned for touchdowns — just to force overtime.

Safety Jalen Clark scored touchdowns on a 46-yard fumble return and a 16-yard interception return for Louisiana-Lafayette (6-7). Fellow safety Tyree Skipper had a 43-yard interception return for a score that gave the Cajuns a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

ULL quarterback Chandler Fields ran for 1-yard TD — the only time the Cajuns ended an offensive possession in the end zone. Kenneth Almendares added a 33-yard field goal that tied the game at 24 in the fourth quarter.

Cure Bowl — Joey Aguilar threw for 197 yards and scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter as Appalachian State beat Miami (Ohio), 13-9, in a rain-soaked game at Orlando.

Aguilar’s scoring run capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive and gave Appalachian State a 13-3 lead after Michael Hughes kicked field goals of 29 and 22 yards in the first half.

Miami (11-3) answered Aguilar’s TD with a 23-yard touchdown by Rashad Amos, cutting its deficit to 13-9.

But the RedHawks squandered a potential chance to take the lead when backup running back Keyon Mozee fumbled on a short carry near midfield with 2:39 remaining. Miami never got the ball back.

The game was played as a steady rain soaked Central Florida and pools of water formed around midfield over the bowl logo and in the end zones. The conditions certainly affected play. There were 13 fumbles, with Appalachian State losing two and Miami losing three. Stadium officials said more than 1½ inches fell by halftime.

Appalachian State (9-5) rushed for 151 yards in the second half. Anderson Castle had 119 yards on 18 carries for the Mountaineers.

Amos had a career-best 180 yards on 33 carries and accounted for the RedHawks’ only TD. Graham Nicholson kicked a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Miami struggled to get going offensively behind third string quarterback Henry Hesson, who was making his first career start.

Myrtle Beach Bowl — Rickey Hunt ran for four touchdowns and caught a fifth as Ohio overcame a host of transfer portal losses to win its fifth straight bowl game, beating Georgia Southern, 41-21, at Conway, S.C. The freshman tallied 115 yards for the Bobcats (10-2) and had an 18-yard TD catch off a jump pass from fill-in quarterback Parker Navarro.

Along with Bangura and Allison, Ohio played without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who threw for 2,207 yards and 11 touchdowns, but also went to the portal and committed to Indiana earlier this week.

The Bobcats (10-2) forced five turnovers, four off Eagles quarterback Davis Brin, to win 10 games in consecutive years for the first time in program history. Georgia Southern finished 6-7.

FCS semifinals — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and defending national champion South Dakota State rolled back into the FCS championship game with a 59-0 home win over Albany.

Top-seeded South Dakota State (14-0), which has won 28 straight, faces second-seeded Montana, a 31-29 overtime winner over North Dakota State, in the championship on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.