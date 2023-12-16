Freshmen power Central Catholic past Natick to win the Sharon Lombardo Wrestling Tournament

“Two freshmen winning is always good,” said coach Jamie Durkin. “[They are] very decorated wrestlers in middle school, but that jump is always big.”

Two freshmen from New Hampshire, Salem’s Caden Smith (150 pounds) and Merrimack’s Rhys Dewar (157) earned back-to-back decisions in the final round, Smith taking out Mt. Hope’s James Thibaudeau and Dewar defeating Natick’s Jake Ashman.

It was close for most of the way, but with six of its eight finalists winning, Central Catholic (277 points) inched ahead of Natick (259) to win the Sharon Lombardo Wrestling Tournament at Mt. Hope High (R.I.).

Cole Glynn (106), Izaiah Santiago (113), Caden Chase (165), and Nate Blanchette (175) were the other Raiders to earn titles.

“We wrestled really well,” said coach Jamie Durkin. “When young guys are wrestling like that, you can’t help but be proud.”

With a home dual against Haverhill on Wednesday (7 p.m.) and the Lowell Holiday Tournament next weekend, Durkin expects he soon will have a clearer read on his team.

• With two finalists left, Chelmsford needed a pair of pins to take the team victory at the Big Red tournament at Tyngsborough High. Senior Jose Bethel (190) and junior heavyweight Thomas Brown came through, pushing the Lions just past Monty Tech, 197.5-196.

As Chelmsford wrestlers settled for second-place finishes early in the finals, the team was running out of time. They knew Brown, a defending national champion, would pin, but needed pin points from Bethel. Lions coaches told the 190-pounder to get on top of Russell Leonard of Pelham, N.H., ride his legs, and try to turn him for a pin, and that’s what he did.

“He’s been pinning everyone this year,” said coach Chris Piscione of Bethel, who improved to 6-0. “We’re excited to see him wrestle this season, what he can do in February and March.”

• Shawsheen won its second tournament in as many weeks, taking Sons of Italy at Wilmington High with 258 points. Caleb Caceres (132), Sid Tildsley (138), and James Tildsley (144) went back-to-back-to-back as the team’s three champs.

Shawsheen's James Tildsley (from left), Caleb Caceres, and Sid Tildsley all won at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament. Courtesy

Caceres earned outstanding wrestler honors, and James Tildsley spent just 91 seconds on the mat. Sid Tildsley earned his third title in a row at the tournament, with four first-round pins.

Runner-up Haverhill (193 points) had a tournament-high four on the top step, including sophomore Matt Harrold, who earned a 5-3 decision over defending All-State champ Jayden Toppan from Gloucester.

• With Jack Alves (132) and Brent Von magnus (138) winning back-to-back finals, Bridgewater-Raynham (224 points) narrowly earned the team title at the Wayland Holiday Tournament. Beverly (216.5) earned second place, with Joseph Baker (165) and Gino Sicari (190) winning.

Lowell's Emmett Logan celebrates his win at 126 pounds at the Wayland Holiday Tournament. Courtesy

• The Sandwich Early Bird saw Excel Academy (234) best Latin Academy (178) for the open title with four champions. Juan Murillo (126), Outtman Eddahbi (132), Jaime Nunez (138), and Rafael Maya (175) earned first-place finishes.

On the girls’ side, Oliver Ames (68) edged ahead of South Shore (59). Shannon Tran was the lone champion for the Tigers.

• The DeMaio brothers, Anthony (138) and Vincent (157) each won titles to help Methuen (252 points) win the Anthony Lisitano Memorial at Wakefield High. Dom Gangi (113) and Joe Bolduc (165) took the top step on the podium for the Rangers, who finished 8 points ahead of the hosts (224).

• Milford won its home tournament, the Milford Invitational, with 227.5 points and seven champions. Derek Marcolini (120), Robby Lyons (126), Josiah Carney (132), Ryan Fils (138), and Aidan Baum (144) took five in a row for the Scarlet Hawks, followed by Luke Donis (190) and Owen Matthews (215).

• West Springfield (177.5 points) finished just ahead of Holliston (174) at the Marlboro Early Bird Tournament. Hood Mohsin (138) and Abel Varzeas (150) topped the podium for the Terriers.

• Andover (165.5 points) had the most individual champions, but finished second at the Londonderry (N.H.) Holiday Tournament, won by Sanford (Maine) at 199.5. Jason Ballou (120), Yandel Morales (126), and Anthony Archambault (165) won for the Golden Warriors.

• With nine champions on the open side and two more in the girls’ bracket, Northfield Mt. Hermon took the Battle on the Bay, hosted by Tabor Academy in Marion. Siblings Colby (138) and Rowan McIntosh (girls’ pool A) won titles for NMH.

With 261 points to Brunswick’s 187, they dominated the open category, but had a narrower victory in the girls’ standings, 47-42 over Governor’s Academy.

Dual meets

Brockton 57, Braintree 22 — Freshman Malachi St. Fort made noise with a win at 106 for the Boxers. Winning all three matches for Brockton -- which also beat Mansfield, 59-15, and Barnstable, 58-18 -- were Aydan Rivera (113), Toril Patel (126), Mikey Darche (157), Walter Rodrigues (165), Aman Khalil (175), Xavier Laguerre (215), and Jailen Jackson (285).

Hingham 44, BC High 30 — Winning all three of their bouts for the Harbormen were Hugh McGourty (113 pounds), Johnny Morris (120), Ian Prebble (126), Aidan Chan (157), Jakub Wozny (175), Tyler Grady (215), and Julian Fopiano (285). Hingham also defeated Stoughton, 72-0, and Weymouth, 45-18.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.