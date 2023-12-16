Gardner Minshew leads injury-depleted Colts past struggling Steelers and into AFC playoff spot

The Colts (8-6) have won five of six and temporarily moved a half-game ahead of three teams for the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. The Steelers (7-7) dropped their third straight and fell into last place in the rugged AFC North, putting coach Mike Tomlin’s run of 16 straight seasons at .500 or better in jeopardy.

Minshew was 18 of 28 for 215 yards and matched his career high for TD passes while leading a Colts offense lacking its usual complement of playmakers. Leading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. left the game with a concussion, top rusher Zack Moss departed with a right arm injury, and former 2021 rushing champ Jonathan Taylor (right thumb) didn’t play.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and the Colts rushed for 170 yards, improving their playoff prospects with a 30-13 win over the sagging Steelers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh took an early 13-0 lead behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, but by late in the fourth quarter, the Colts had scored 30 consecutive points and third-stringer Mason Rudolph was slinging passes for the Steelers.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Trey Sermon ran 17 times for 88 yards to lead the Colts after logging only 11 runs this season. Pittman finished with four receptions for 78 yards, giving him 99 catches and the second 1,000-yard season of his career.

Trubisky went 16 of 23 for 169 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions in another ugly offensive effort for Pittsburgh, which only had 74 yards rushing and finished with 216 total yards.

The Steelers got off to a promising start when a replay review changed a fumble by Trubisky into a 1-yard TD run. Chris Boswell missed the extra-point attempt. Six plays later, Pittsburgh capitalized on a blocked punt when Trubisky threw a 4-yard TD pass to Diontae Johnson for a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Advertisement

But Indy’s defense pitched a shutout the rest of the game, and the Colts took control when Minshew and Moss hooked up on a 16-yard TD pass and D.J. Montgomery caught a 14-yard TD pass with 22 seconds left in the first half to make it 14-13.

The Colts immediately converted a fumble by Najee Harris into Minshew’s 18-yard scoring pass to Mo Alie-Cox for an 18-yard score to take a 21-13 lead early in the second half. Indy sealed the win with three field goals by Matt Gay.