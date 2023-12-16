Why Jaylen Brown is paying close attention to Andre Iguodala’s ascension within the Players’ Association

Tremaglio held her position for roughly 34 months and she formed an immediate bond with commissioner Adam Silver , which helped foster smooth negotiations for the new CBA . It’s uncertain why she stepped down, but the naming of Andre Iguodala as her interim successor could set a new trail for former players who may want to fill that role permanently.

It’s apparent that the NBA and the Players Association were stunned last month at the sudden resignation of executive director Tamika Tremaglio , just months after the sides procured a new collective bargaining agreement and her most arduous task was over.

The NBPA executive director is generally a lawyer who represents the players in high-level negotiations. Iguodala, who played 19 NBA seasons, has prior experience serving on the executive committee. Many players are closely observing whether he will hold the post permanently.

Executive committee member Jaylen Brown of the Celtics endorsed Iguodala as interim director.

“I think Andre stepping in that seat is fantastic,” Brown told the Globe. “He’s a player that has set the tone for players who can be more than basketball players. He has a lot of respect from different guys throughout the league. Him stepping in that interim role, in the meantime, sends a great message to our union and the great direction for us. So we’re just building off of that.

Regarding the change in leadership, Silver said, “I was surprised when Tamika was replaced only because I had no prior knowledge that there was any issue there. I mean, she and I had a very professional relationship in the role . . . It’s my job to work with whoever is presented to me.

“Nothing has changed in terms of our day-to-day relations with them, and I have no other knowledge about why either the Players Association or Tamika decided to change the relationship.”

One person interested in how Iguodala fares is Brown, who told the Globe he may have aspirations of being the NBPA executive director when his career is over.

“Absolutely, it sets a precedent of how we view ourselves,” Brown said. “To put the trust in another player to be in that position is just showing togetherness and that’s what we’ve been trying to build and establish for the most part since I’ve been there; a brotherhood, togetherness, get more and more people on the same page so we can start to make decisions, start to use our leverage to make a little bit of change and make it for the next generation.”

Brown said there were a lot of layers to Tremaglio’s departure, but the NBPA respected her decision.

In her statement, Tremaglio said, “With a new CBA in place, I am ready to move on from this role and pursue other opportunities. I am grateful to [CJ McCollum, NBPA president], Andre, the entire executive committee, and all of the players for the opportunity to serve them these past few years. I’m confident that Andre will flourish in this role and continue to empower the players and this union to reach their full potential.”

Said Brown: “One, there’s just a lot of decisions that go into operating and running the organization. People make decisions for themselves, for the next portion of their career. We think about the future of our career. We want to make sure everything is good for everybody. I think that’s what that decision came down to.”

STATE OF THE NBA

On load management and the In-Season Tournament

Even Kawhi Leonard has found a way to play every game for the Clippers so far this season. Harry How/Getty

Commissioner Adam Silver was eager to speak on the state of the NBA, considering his In-Season Tournament has become a success and some issues that have plagued the league are dissipating.

Load management is no longer considered a viable option for teams, and president of basketball operations Joe Dumars has implored players to participate when healthy. The league placed restrictions on sitting healthy players, particularly in nationally televised games. Silver has reiterated that information and research has shown load management is not necessarily effective for preventing injury. For example, Kawhi Leonard, who would be on the Mount Rushmore of load management, has played all 24 games for the Clippers and has remained healthy. The league has challenged players to play and they have responded favorably.

“You know we’re a transparent league,” Silver said. “Happy to share with the media, with the public, whatever injury data we have. I think really what Joe was saying is that there’s no data that [load management] does work. There’s art and science here. Let’s be careful of what we are talking about, as well. I think what Joe is saying is that we have no data that it prevents any injuries. I don’t think there’s any question that a player that is playing three games out of four nights, for example, when a player is tired, that it impacts performance.

“So just to be clear, I think the data Joe is referring to is we have this sort of mixed science and medical data. The ultimate question behind load management isn’t so much that there isn’t a fall-off from performance when you are tired and fatigued. The question is: Does that lead to more injuries?”

There are arguments that more games increases the injury risk. But the league felt players were milking injuries to preserve their bodies for the playoffs. A few years ago, Kyrie Irving intimated the regular season doesn’t matter. That served as an alarm to the league that wants to sell everyday games to its media partners.

“Especially the way load management is now used, it’s not even so much of a specific focus that this player is tired and may be more likely to be injured in the moment,” Silver said. “It was used in a way programmatically where on Nov. 5 teams are circling games on Dec. 12 and saying, based on our program, the player should not be participating in that game. I think what Joe was saying, and I think it’s our belief, that we have no solid data that that is effective.”

Adam Silver was a fan of the In-Season Tournament court in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty

Meanwhile, fans who despise the colored courts used for the In-Season Tournament better cover their eyes, because they are here to stay. The texture of those courts were a problem early but teams such as Indiana had courts resurfaced.

“I’m a big advocate of the colorful courts,” Silver said. “Obviously, we want to make sure the players have confidence in them and the type of paint used isn’t more slippery. I think we dealt with those issues, incidentally, but want to make sure they are not a distraction. I think in the process we went through the first time, they are a bit cookie cutter.

“I love the court we are using [in Las Vegas] for the semifinals and final game, but I think there could be some more creativity and set some parameters for the teams.”

Eliminating or deemphasizing point differential may not be such a certainty for next season. The NBA is pondering whether players will get used to situations in which running up the score is necessary for In-Season Tournament games. Several players were unhappy with the point-differential system, including Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“I’m not ready necessarily to move away from it, but if ultimately there’s going to be a sense, particularly from our American fans, that somehow it is an indication of poor sportsmanship, that’s not a good idea for us to be doing it,” Silver said. “Maybe there’s some ways to tweak that where it only matters up to a certain point in terms of point differential.”

Another issue was schedules for teams that did not qualify for the knockout round. After the NBA released quarterfinal pairings after pool play concluded Nov. 28, the league released two-game schedules for the next week for the 22 nonqualifiers. Meanwhile, the Celtics, who lost Dec. 4, were handed a Dec. 8 home game against the Knicks, who had lost their quarterfinal to the Bucks. The Knicks will play the Celtics five times this season, three in Boston.

“This doesn’t get as much attention, but it’s something my teams are very focused on,” Silver said of the schedule. “That for the teams that did not advance to the knockout stage, then have to essentially schedule games at the last minute. I want to make sure we are being fair to them, their season-ticket holders. In some cases, the ability to sell tickets on short turnaround. So we are looking at that data to see how much it affected their gate attendance. Those are a few of the issues.

“I’ve gotten some comments from our teams all along the way. I think what we have said all along is let’s get through today, everybody take a little bit of a breather and then come back and then get comments from everyone. It’s the Players Association, it’s teams, media. My sense is there’s no question there will be some changes for next year.”

ETC.

The wonder that is Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has elevated his game this season, lifting the Pacers in the process. Stacy Revere/Getty

Celtics fans may have first become aware of the mastery of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton when he drained that stepback 3-pointer despite contact from Jaylen Brown to seal the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal win Dec. 4. Haliburton’s ascension to top-level point guard began during his early years with the Kings and he’s catapulted to a franchise cornerstone in his short time with the Pacers.

The possible downside to Indiana’s run to the In-Season Tournament final is its no longer a dark horse. Teams will be prepared for their high-scoring, up-tempo style with Haliburton and friends launching threes.

“I don’t think [being underestimated] really happens anymore,” Haliburton said. “I think last year we snuck up on teams. Teams didn’t really know what to expect. I think now when you play the Pacers you know what to expect. You know we’re going to run. You’d better have your track shoes ready, be ready to run with us, and we’re going to score and the game is going to be up and down.

“I think teams know what to expect at this point.”

The Pacers are a second-tier team in the East that could pull off a playoff upset or two. Management is expected to upgrade the roster by the trade deadline.

Team president Kevin Pritchard’s moves — signing Bruce Brown and acquiring Obi Toppin, nabbing Aaron Nesmith from the Celtics, drafting Bennedict Mathurin — have worked. His most daring move was acquiring Haliburton from the Kings in the controversial deal for All-Star center Domantas Sabonis at the 2022 trade deadline. It has worked for both teams.

“I think teams know what to expect when we come in the gym, and I don’t think anybody is taking us lightly,” Haliburton said. “I think just paying attention to what has worked for us and understanding that we can beat anybody. We’ve proven that. I think just ultimately, it’s same as always. You go back, watch the film on this game, see what we can learn from that, and just keep growing.

“That’s the great thing about playing 82 games. I know everybody thinks they’re like a genius to say that we need to play more defense or whatever the case may be, but that’s the great thing about 82 games, is we get time to grow in that. Our offense, we get time to grow in that, as well. That’s the beautiful thing about the NBA and basketball in general.”

The Celtics face the Pacers three times in January. The question for Indiana is whether it’s prepared to take the next step, similar to the rising Magic, who entered Friday third in the East. Haliburton said the Pacers have to be patient but can’t be complacent after early success.

“I think just keep growing, keep learning, and not viewing the season, and I think it’s easy for a young team to look — especially now that we’ve tasted some success to look so far ahead and be like, ‘Oh, by the time we get to February . . . By the time we get to the playoffs,’ ” he said. “It can’t be that. It’s got to be what’s in front us. We understand that.”

By the way, Haliburton is a big fan of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, a close friend from their Iowa State days.

“Me and Brock went to school together,” Haliburton said with a smile. “Came into school together. We both started, both as freshmen. That’s somebody I can really call a friend. To see what he’s doing and succeeding the way he is, that’s really cool to see, especially being from Iowa State where it’s not a school that’s expected to have this much success at the professional level in any sport.

“It’s cool to see my brother do well. And yeah, from the moment that he started out, I was showing him nothing but love. It was cool, in college, Coach [Matt] Campbell, the football coach, we used to have leadership meetings, me, Brock, and Coach Campbell, and we had a book we’d read and we used to talk about different stuff. That was cool.

“Just seeing him succeed and seeing him doing what he’s doing, it means a lot to me and it means a lot to Iowa State fans, in general, to see us guys doing that. Hopefully it’s a good recruiting tool for the Cyclones moving forward.”

Layups

Attending the announcement where the Connecticut Sun will play a WNBA regular-season game Aug. 20 at TD Garden was Sun center Brionna Jones, who told the Globe her recovery from a torn Achilles’ is going well and she should be healthy when training camp begins in April. Jones was injured June 20 and sidelined for the run to the semifinals. They lost in four games to the Liberty. Jones’s addition could make the Sun a title contender, challenging New York and the two-time defending champion Aces . . . Speaking of Las Vegas, there is momentum generating that one of two NBA expansion teams expected to be added will be in Las Vegas. The NBA played the semifinals and finals of the In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Golden Knights, but a potential NBA team would play at a new arena. Silver won’t comment or confirm that Las Vegas is a certainty but it appears it’s a serious candidate, along with Seattle . . . The Cavaliers sustained a significant blow when point guard Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw Thursday in a collision with the Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis. Garland staggered for a moment, rose to his feet, then went to the locker room. He returned and hit a key 3-pointer to end the third quarter. His broken jaw wasn’t diagnosed until after the game. The Cavaliers are short at point guard with expected backup Ricky Rubio out indefinitely to focus on his mental health. It’s uncertain when Rubio will return, and the Cavaliers are likely going to have to get another point guard with Garland out at least a month. Donovan Mitchell has played point guard but is a natural shooting guard. Cleveland was expected to build on last year’s playoff appearance but has been besieged by injuries. The Cavaliers are expected to lose center Evan Mobley for two months because of knee surgery. Former Celtic Tristan Thompson, who returned to the team that drafted him, is likely to get more minutes with Mobley out. He’s in better shape than in his stint with the Celtics and still has a knack for offensive rebounds.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.