Why teams like the Guardians, Mets, and Astros are putting trust in rookie managers

“I’ve got one arm out so I’m able to get to the surface now,” Vogt said earlier this month.

Stephen Vogt , who replaced Terry Francona as manager of the Guardians , described the feeling like being thrown into the deep end of a pool with his hands tied behind his back and attached to a cinder block.

There are eight new managers in baseball, four on the job at the highest level for the first time.

There was a time when teams usually sought managers with experience in the majors or minors. But with larger coaching staffs and statistical analysts as adjunct members of the staff, experience matters less.

Managers still run the game, but many of their decisions are mapped out ahead of time. Fostering good chemistry and representing the team to the public are important parts of the job.

Vogt, 39, is a likable former catcher who retired after the 2022 season and was hired by Cleveland after one season as Seattle’s bullpen coach.

“I’m realizing how big and how many resources the Cleveland Guardians have in order to help me with this onboarding process,” he said. “The way that [team president Chris Antonetti] and the group have really laid it out, it’s getting me on board enough every day to where I’m handling a lot.”

Joe Espada replaced Dusty Baker in Houston after six seasons as bench coach and seven years as a third base coach for the Marlins and Yankees. He was an obvious choice when Baker retired.

The Astros bring back the core of a team that went to the AL Championship Series last season.

“Our team is dynamic. It’s an elite team,” Espada said. “I think my job is going to be just kind of making sure that these players are in a position to succeed, making sure I communicate with them their roles where we stand as an organization.

“Just taking the field and playing hard, that’s who we are. I think the players expect and know that’s what I’m going to ask from them.”

The Mets selected Carlos Mendoza after their top choice, Craig Counsell, chose the Cubs. Mendoza was the Yankees’ bench coach for four years.

Former Met John Gibbons, who managed Toronto from 2004-08 and again from 2013-18, was hired as bench coach.

“I think the biggest thing is keep being you,” Mendoza said. “You’ve gotten to this point for a reason, just keep being yourself, just keep being you and you’re going to be fine. That’s pretty much the consistent messaging that I got from a lot of the managers.”

The other rookie hire is Pat Murphy, who replaced Counsell in Milwaukee. He was the team’s bench coach for eight seasons and another obvious choice.

The Brewers chose bench coach Pat Murphy to succeed Craig Counsell as manager. George Walker IV/Associated Press

Murphy is the only new manager with extensive experience as a manager. He was 42-54 as interim manager of the Padres in 2015 after managing five years in their farm system and won 1,000 games as a college coach from 1983-2009.

Murphy coached Dustin Pedroia at Arizona State.

The Brewers made the playoffs five of the last six years under Counsell but are resetting with money-saving roster moves that could include trading ace Corbin Burnes.

“I’m going to worry about what’s in hand right in front of our face. We’re not going to predict or forecast anything right now,” Murphy said.

TRADE TALK

O’Neill and Verdugo draw comparisons

The Red Sox hope they've found an outfield upgrade in Tyler O'Neill, who was excellent in 2021 before two injury-plagued seasons. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

The Red Sox traded 27-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Yankees Dec. 5 for three marginal pitching prospects. Then they traded two marginal pitching prospects to the Cardinals three days later for 28-year-old outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

Verdugo is projected to make $9.2 million via arbitration and O’Neill $5.5 million. Both are eligible for free agency after the coming season.

Verdugo has a career OPS of .765 over 651 games. O’Neill has a .776 OPS over 477 games. Both are considered well above average defensively.

In essence, the Sox replaced Verdugo with O’Neill and saved $3.7 million.

It’ll be interesting to see how this trade is viewed once next season is over.

There was a time when Verdugo and O’Neill were considered building blocks. Verdugo picked up down-ballot MVP votes during the shortened 2020 season and appeared to be a player on the rise. But his offensive numbers have dropped steadily.

O’Neill was a star for the Cardinals in 2021 but has regressed, largely because of injuries. He was benched by manager Oli Marmol early last season for not hustling. Alex Cora benched Verdugo for the same reason two months later.

Three scouts were unanimous in saying Verdugo offers more reliability and O’Neill more potential.

“O’Neill is a big-time athlete. He could hit 30 homers and steal 25 bases,” one said. “Verdugo can’t do that. But Verdugo will give you 500 at-bats and O’Neill hasn’t been able to stay on the field.”

There are intangibles that will come into play. The Yankees have clubhouse leaders who will lean on Verdugo about being on time and being prepared. O’Neill should benefit from a fresh start after friction with Marmol.

Barring changes, Verdugo will arrive at spring training with a lineup spot as the Yankees need him in right field. O’Neill’s spot is less certain as it depends on what else the Sox do.

He’s been mostly a left fielder, but the Sox have Masataka Yoshida there. If Yoshida becomes more of a designated hitter, O’Neill could fit in left with some games in center and right.

Or perhaps Jarren Duran gets traded. The Sox outfield is a jumble, but O’Neill should get plenty of opportunities however it shakes out.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

The Rangers have incentive to pay Jordan Montgomery now that they'll be without the services of Max Scherzer for half the season. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

▪ The news that Max Scherzer will be out until at least June could give the Rangers incentive to keep free agent Jordan Montgomery. That would further complicate Craig Breslow’s search for rotation help.

General manager Chris Young has suggested Texas would be more cautious with its spending this offseason. But Scherzer turns 40 in July and it’s also risky to rely on Jacob deGrom, who is projected to return from Tommy John surgery at midseason.

Montgomery’s reliability — he’s made 94 starts the last three seasons — is harder to give up on now.

▪ Franchy Cordero, one of the symbols of the Chaim Bloom era, has signed with the Seibu Lions in Japan. Cordero hit .217 with a .678 OPS over seven seasons with the Padres, Royals, Red Sox, and Yankees. But he sure had great exit velocity.

▪ Sustainability has been an overused buzzword around the Sox for a few years now.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked about his team’s sustainability, Tampa Bay having made the postseason for five consecutive seasons. That’s something the Red Sox have never done.

Cash laughed when he got the question. He didn’t see it as some great accomplishment.

“Well, the Red Sox have ‘04, ‘07, ‘13, and ‘18,” he said. “I’ll trade one of those for five years.”

ETC.

Ohtani’s focus on chasing trophies

The biggest takeaway from covering the final three games of the World Baseball Classic last season was how thrilled Shohei Ohtani was to lead Japan to the championship.

After striking out Mike Trout with an unholy slider to end the championship game, Ohtani flung his glove in the air, followed by his cap, and hugged his teammates. His genuine happiness was evident an hour later when he conducted a news conference.

“This is the best moment in my life,” Ohtani said.

The next goal is winning the World Series, something Ohtani made much easier for the Dodgers with how he structured his 10-year, $700 million contract.

By deferring $680 million for 10 years, Ohtani reduced the luxury tax hit to $46 million. He will be paid $2 million a year from 2024-33, then $68 million a year from 2034-43.

MLB calculates luxury tax payrolls based on present-day value. So Ohtani’s percentage of the luxury tax payroll, while a record, isn’t much more than Max Scherzer ($43.3 million), Justin Verlander ($43.3 million), or Aaron Judge ($40 million).

Ohtani and agent Nez Balelo told teams this was the structure they wanted. They also negotiated an out clause with the Dodgers that would allow Ohtani to become a free agent if Mark Walter sells the team or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman leaves the organization.

“I feel like if one of them are gone . . . things might get a little out of control. So I just wanted like a safety net,” Ohtani said via a translator during his introductory news conference at Dodger Stadium.

In essence, Ohtani wants to make sure he is part of a championship-driven organization after spending six seasons with the Angels without getting into a playoff game or finishing higher than third place.

“I want to win championships,” Ohtani said. “I want when people look back at the championships I won, I want people to know or think that I was a core member, and I was a big deal, or I was a big part of that championship-winning team.”

Ohtani will not suffer financially. Endorsements will bring his annual income well beyond what most players make. But he did leave money on the table as he will not collect interest on the deferred payments.

Shohei Ohtani was the center of attention at his Dodgers introduction. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Until the news conference, Ohtani had not taken questions since Aug. 9.

Ohtani played by his own rules as a member of the Angels, deciding when and where he would take batting practice and how often he would speak to reporters. Ohtani spoke only after games he pitched, regardless of how he performed at the plate in other games. He also routinely refused routine interview requests other players regularly grant and skipped out on team events for fans and sponsors.

In Anaheim, Trout has been more concerned about his injuries in recent seasons. But Ohtani putting himself above the team likely wouldn’t play well with the Dodgers and a roster that includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and other All-Stars who already have rings.

“We didn’t have that conversation. I think that it’s a conversation that should be had,” said Dave Roberts, who has fostered good clubhouse chemistry in his eight seasons as manager.

“I think [Ohtani] and [the team] have to figure out what’s best for himself, but also baseball. I don’t know the right answer. My hope is that we get to have that conversation.”

Extra bases

Phillies manager Rob Thomson couldn’t bring himself to watch the World Series after his team blew a 3-2 lead in the NLCS against the Diamondbacks by losing two home games. “Not a pitch,” Thomson said. “It was [too painful]. I’m still upset about it, to tell you the truth.” . . . There have been two significant injuries in winter ball. Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio, who was in line to compete for a starting job in spring training, tore a ligament in his right knee taking an aggressive lead off first base in a Dominican League game. He’ll be out 6-9 months. Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez somehow tore an elbow ligament and a flexor tendon taking a swing in the Dominican Republic and will miss the 2024 season . . . These are troubled times for the Giants, who made highly competitive offers to Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and most recently Ohtani only to be turned down. The one star player who accepted, Carlos Correa, failed his physical and ended up with the Twins in 2022. It’s not the money, as the Giants offered Ohtani as much as the Dodgers did. It’s certainly not Oracle Park, which is beautiful. In talking to agents, there is a clear concern among players about San Francisco’s image of being crime-ridden and dangerous. The Giants were able to sign Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee for six years and $113 million. That was twice what was generally projected . . . Juan Soto on playing with Judge: “It’s going to be fun, really fun, to see him play, hitting and playing outfield [and] trying to pick his mind while I’m there.” Soto made several “while I’m there” references during his news conference, underlining the idea that his stay in New York will last only until he becomes a free agent after next season. He also knocked down the idea that Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field would play to his strengths as a lefthanded hitter. Soto plans to stay with his opposite-field approach. “There’s no reason to change it.” he said. “I think I’m going to try to do the same thing, and if I get a chance to pull any ball and hit it that way, that’s fine.” . . . There are always a lot of Red Sox fans when the Sox play in Toronto. They’ll see a new-look Rogers Centre next season. The latest round of renovations included tearing out the lower seating bowl and rebuilding it with less foul territory, more comfortable seats, and better sightlines . . . The St. Petersburg (Fla.) City Council has apparently solved all the problems in the city. It spent time Thursday debating whether to ask the Rays to become the St. Petersburg Rays instead of the Tampa Bay Rays and passed a resolution to seek options to change the name. Rays executive Brian Auld shot that down, saying a name change could threaten the team’s new ballpark deal . . . Catching up on some amateur news: Worcester Academy righthander Mavrick Rizy broke his commitment to UConn and is headed to LSU, one of the rare times a Massachusetts high school player has selected an SEC school other than Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-9-inch Rizy is considered the best high school prospect in New England. Vanderbilt did land Jacob Humphrey, an outfielder from Maine who played two years at UMass Lowell before entering the transfer portal. Humphrey was 79 for 85 on stolen bases and hit 11 homers for the River Hawks . . . Lefthanded reliever Will Smith won a World Series ring with the Braves (2021), Astros (2022), and Rangers (2023). His streak will be tested now that he has signed with the Royals, although Smith could be traded to a contender during the season . . . Looking for a gift? Go to bostonkmen.org and check out the Fenway Park T-shirts. All proceeds will support The Base, the Roxbury-based nonprofit that uses baseball to help create academic and athletic opportunities for urban kids . . . Happy birthday to Bob Ojeda, who is 66. The lefthander was 44-39 with a 4.21 earned run average for the Red Sox from 1980-85. He was traded to the Mets before the 1986 season as part of an eight-player deal and promptly had his best season, going 18-5 with a 2.57 ERA and finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young voting. The Mets won all four playoff games Ojeda started including Games 3 and 6 of the World Series against the Sox. Ojeda retired after the ‘94 season. His jobs since included being the pitching coach of the independent Worcester Tornadoes from 2005-06 under manager Rich Gedman, his former Red Sox teammate.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.