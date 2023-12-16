Bruins’ Morgan Geekie is playing so well at center with Pavel Zacha out that he may force Jim Montgomery’s hand

With that kind of high-profile assignment and payoff, the 6-foot-3-inch , 202-pound Geekie could be hard to move out of the middle. He also picked up an assist on Pastrnak’s PPG that briefly pulled the Bruins into a 2-2 tie.

Geekie, hired in July as a depth addition up front, be it at center or wing, was given a chance on the power play largely because No. 1 pivot Pavel Zacha remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. At even strength, the 25-year-old pivoted with Danton Heinen and David Pastrnak on his wings.

The Bruins clicked for a season-high three power-play goals in Friday night’s shootout win on Long Island, including Morgan Geekie’s first for the Black and Gold at man-up strength.

Not a bad night for the newborn Geekie Squad.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, faced with a grinding Islander lineup, used Geekie in a beefed-up four-center order that included Charlie Coyle (6-3, 218 pounds), Trent Frederic (6-3, 220), and Johnny Beecher (6-3, 216). On a height/weight metric, it ranks among the biggest foursomes the Bruins ever have cobbled together down the middle. In the late-’90s, their headliners at center were Joe Thornton (6-4, 220) and Jason Allison (6-3, 205), but they did not have bigs like Frederic and Beecher filing the 3-4 holes below them.

Montgomery’s Friday night maneuverings meant another night in the press box for rookie center Matthew Poitras, generously listed at 5-11, 180. It was the second time in four games that the coach elected to sit out his promising freshman, citing an ongoing desire not to wear down the 19-year-old, whose offensive craftiness won him a roster spot out of training camp.

Upon Zacha’s return — perhaps before the Christmas break — the Bruins will have six legit centers in the mix. Frederic likely will be the first to be bumped back to wing.

Meanwhile, Geekie’s straight-line, aggressive nature could make him too much of an asset at center for Montgomery to kick him back to wall duty. He finished above water (12 for 23) on faceoffs Friday night, and the drops have been a struggle for the downsized Poitras. In his first 26 games, he won only 43.8 percent of his faceoffs.

It remained a possibility as of Saturday afternoon that the Bruins would release Poitras to Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championship that begins Dec. 26 in Sweden. Team Canada, training in recent days in Oakville, Ontario, will settle into their Gothenburg digs Sunday and play a couple of tune-up games prior to beginning WJC action.

If the Canadians make a serious run for a third consecutive gold, they wouldn’t leave Sweden until the championship game Jan. 5. If Poitras were there, realistically he would be out of the varsity mix here until some point on a four-game road trip that kicks off Jan. 8 in Denver.

“We’re not making a decision on that right now,” Montgomery said Friday night, when asked about Poitras’s WJC option.

Another factor potentially influencing the decision has been the recent upswing in Georgii Merkulov’s game at AHL Providence. The second-year pro, who also can play center and wing, entered the weekend as the Wanna-Bs’ top producer (10-13—23), the hottest he has been since signing as a free agent out of Ohio State in April 2022.

Merkulov’s development, and particularly his hot hand, could entice general manager Don Sweeney to give him a look with the varsity, send Poitras off to the WJC, and roll with Geekie-Coyle-Frederic-Beecher alignment until Zacha is ready to re-enter the mix.

News and notes

The Bruins will take Sunday as a rest/maintenance opportunity, a welcomed respite after 29 games and still 53 to go in the regular season. They’ll return to work with Monday’s practice in Brighton, then face the Wild the next night on Causeway Street . . . Wild rookie center Marco Rossi, 22, entered weekend play with 17 points and 10 goals, second in both categories only to Blackhawks sensation Connor Bedard (24 points, 12 goals). Rossi, born in Austria, came to North America at 17 and played two seasons for OHL Ottawa. He led the 67s with 120 points in 2019-20, leading Minnesota to select him No. 9 in that June’s draft . . . Leading up to Saturday night’s visit by the Rangers, the Bruins were outshot in their previous four games (a season high). A late flurry vs. the Isles Friday night closed the gap, but they still finished under water, 37-34. They did hold a 67-63 edge in shot attempts . . . It was a good night for backline offensive production, including a goal by Mason Lohrei (his second) and a pair of helpers by Kevin Shattenkirk, now the No. 1 point option on the power play with Charlie McAvoy on the sideline. Collectively, the six-packers entered the night with a 10-41—51 line through 28 games. Projected output: 149 points. The guys back there finished 39-166—205 last season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.