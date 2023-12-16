NFL continues its world domination with expansion into Brazil and increase of international games

“The same thing we do every meeting . . . try to take over the world!”

IRVING, Texas — The NFL’s winter owner meetings last this past week in Dallas were seemingly run by the cartoon duo Pinky and the Brain.

Among several items accomplished over two days, the owners voted to expand their international footprint. They voted 31-1 (with the Bears the lone dissent) to increase the maximum number of international games per season from four to eight, starting in 2025.

The NFL also announced Sao Paolo, Brazil, as the latest international city to get a game, which will take place next season, in addition to two games at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one in Munich. The Jaguars have their own deal to play an annual game at London’s Wembley Stadium through next season that does not count as part of the league’s initiative.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The NFL’s trip to Sao Paolo will mark the fifth continent on which the league has held a preseason or regular-season game (the last two to check off: Africa and Antarctica). Sao Paolo beat out Madrid for the 2024 game, but Madrid’s time is coming soon, likely in 2025. Paris, Australia, and Ghana are among other locations being explored to varying degrees, in addition to London, Germany, and Mexico.

Advertisement

“Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The increase to eight international games per year means international travel is about to become a regular feature of every team’s schedule. Instead of each team giving up a home game for international play once every eight years, it will be once every four. And with the NFL holding eight international games a year, that means each team will play abroad every other year, on average.

Advertisement

Patriot Pat and Co. traveled to Frankfurt, Germany for a game against the Colts in November. Doug Benc/Associated Press

The NFL’s expansion to 17 regular-season games in 2021 set up the league for more international play. It’s not hard to envision a world in the near future in which every team plays eight home games, eight road games, and one international game per season.

As for Sao Paolo, the Dolphins are the obvious candidate to go, as they are the only team to have marketing rights in Brazil in the NFL’s international marketing program. But it likely would have to be as the away team. The 2024 season is the NFC’s turn to host international games, since that conference will have the extra ninth home game, compared with eight for AFC teams. The Dolphins’ three NFC opponents next year will be the Rams, Seahawks, and one of the Lions/Packers/Vikings, based on final standings.

There’s one interesting wrinkle for next year’s Sao Paolo game: Don’t be surprised if the NFL schedules it as the Kickoff Game in Week 1. Playing on the opening Thursday would give the teams plenty of time to get down to Brazil, and 10 days to return home and get ready for their next game. Hosting the Kickoff Game internationally could become the NFL’s newest tradition. The defending Super Bowl champion would then get to host the opening “Sunday Night Football” game.

The international games are unfortunate for American fans who lose an opportunity to attend a game. Bears owner George McCaskey reportedly voted against the proposal for that reason, citing that his fans want to see elite quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Tommy DeVito, drawing big laughs in the room.

Advertisement

But there’s no turning back. The NFL has its sights set on taking over the world.

RULE CHANGES COMING?

Kickoffs will be reviewed again

The NFL's experiment with a fair catch on kickoffs appears to be a failure. Doug Benc/Associated Press

The NFL doesn’t change rules until the competition committee discusses them and the owners vote on them in the spring, but commissioner Roger Goodell and executive vice president Troy Vincent previewed big changes coming in 2024:

▪ Kickoff rules: The NFL knew it would be drastically decreasing the number of kickoff returns when it implemented a one-year rule last offseason allowing returners to call for a fair catch on any kickoff inside the 25-yard line. The rule was made for player safety, since the concussion rate is significantly higher on kickoff and punt plays. But the NFL is dissatisfied with the result, with less than 20 percent of kickoffs being returned this year.

A committee made up of head coaches, special teams coordinators, and league officials will recommend alternative kickoff proposals for 2024.

“It’s a dead, ceremonial play today,” Vincent said. “What we can’t do is stay where we are, so we’re hoping they come back with some alternatives.”

▪ Hip-drop tackle: This technique has resulted in an injury rate 25 times higher than that of a normal tackle, per the league. The NFL has had a tough time defining a hip-drop tackle, but based on Vincent’s wording, it has come up with “grip, rotate, and drop.”

Advertisement

Basically, it’s when a defender pulls down a ball carrier by the waist from behind and lands on his legs, often resulting in ankle sprains and broken bones. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was lost for the season thanks to a hip-drop, and Tyreek Hill, Geno Smith, and Rhamondre Stevenson are among the higher-profile players who have been injured.

Based on comments from Vincent and Goodell, the hip-drop will be banned in 2024.

“The injury can be very devastating,” Goodell said. “It’s something that I feel we’ve got to work very hard to get that removed this spring.”

An offensive fumble through the end zone won't be as calamitous next season. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

▪ Fumbling through the end zone: This was a surprise announcement by Vincent, because there hasn’t been major public groundswell to change the rule. But it has long been one of the NFL’s more controversial rules — a fumble by the offense through the end zone gives the ball to the other team at the 20-yard line.

Those in favor of the current rule say that offensive players need to be extra careful with the football around the goal line. Those against the rule say it is too punitive — if a fumble goes out of bounds at the 1-yard line, the offense retains the ball there; but if it rolls over the goal line and out of the end zone, the other team gets the ball at the 20?

“It doesn’t happen very often, but the handful of plays many believe that were maybe too punitive with that penalty, so we’ll talk to the committee, we’ll get an opinion and take it back to the [owners] in March,” Vincent said.

Advertisement

If the NFL is open to change, a middle-ground approach may be best: If a fumble goes out of the end zone, give the ball to the defense, but at the spot of the fumble. The other team would get the ball, but backed up against its goal line.

▪ Tush push: This is one play that won’t get changed for 2024. Though it looks unsafe, with a massive pile of bodies crashing together at the line of scrimmage, the NFL has been monitoring the play since Week 1 and doesn’t see any reason — injury risk or otherwise — to alter the play. The NFL especially doesn’t want to outlaw the play just to punish the Eagles, who are far more successful at it than the rest of the NFL.

ETC.

Airing out some broadcast news

A few notes on NFL broadcasts after a chat with Brian Rolapp, NFL executive VP, chief media and business officer:

▪ Three times this year the NFL gave ESPN/ABC a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader, and they tinkered with three formats. In Week 2, the ESPN game kicked off at 7:15 p.m. and the ABC game at 8:15 p.m. In Week 3, that was switched, with the ABC game kicking off first. And last Monday, the Giants-Packers and Dolphins-Titans games kicked off at the same time, 8:15 p.m.

“I’m not sure we’ve drawn any broad conclusions yet, but we do like the model where it’s ultimately more football for fans,” Rolapp said. “Last Monday was a perfect example — both those games were fantastic, and everyone got to see it, go back and forth, which they’re doing on Sundays anyway in a lot of ways.”

Expect ABC/ESPN to get more Monday doubleheaders next year. The NFL would rather put two games Monday in prime time than bury a bunch of games at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“The whole concept behind it is, can we take underdistributed games on Sunday afternoon and make it more widely distributed and we get a bigger audience?” Rolapp said.

Patriots legends set the record straight Share WATCH: Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edleman say there’s one team that ‘can’t be any bigger of a loser.’ Why reporter Christopher Price isn’t surprised.

▪ Rolapp said the NFL has been pleased with the switch of Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to YouTube TV.

“The quality of streams were clear, minimal buffering, so taking these games to digital were fantastic,” he said. “Fans seemed to react positively to it. They love the multiview, we hear a lot of that, so it’s been a really positive first year.”

▪ The NFL took the rare step two weeks ago of flexing this weekend’s Chiefs-Patriots game from Monday night to Sunday at 1 p.m., and moving Eagles-Seahawks to “Monday Night Football”. This is the first year that the NFL can flex Monday night games.

“We try to use flex very, very sparingly, and I think it was a good decision,” Rolapp said. “Flex is really about making sure that teams get a way to play their way into prime time. It seemed like where the Patriots were it probably didn’t make as much sense, and we had a game that we felt was much more interesting.”

It’s true that the Patriots are dreadful, and the game could be a blowout. Then again, given the turmoil in Foxborough, and the storylines coming from the Chiefs — three losses in four games, last week’s blowup at the officials, Taylor Swift — the NFL and ESPN may wish they just kept Chiefs-Patriots on Monday night.

Trouble in Pittsburgh?

Mike Tomlin has coached the Steelers since 2007 and has yet to finish with a losing record. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Steelers simply don’t replace their head coach, having just three since 1969 — Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006), and Mike Tomlin (2007-present). Tomlin has a .631 win percentage in 17 seasons, remarkably has never had a season below .500, and this year has the Steelers at 7-6 despite horrid quarterback play.

Yet at least one person of significance believes the Steelers should consider a change — Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl winner and future Hall of Famer indirectly called out Tomlin on his podcast last week following the Steelers’ 21-18 loss to the Patriots.

“When you lose timeouts because of silly penalties — too many men on the field, not enough men on the field — you can’t afford in the second half of games to burn silly timeouts and not have them late in the game,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “To me, that is … that’s bad. It’s bad coaching.”

Though Tomlin keeps the Steelers competitive each year, he underachieved with excellent teams in the mid-2010s, and hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

“Maybe the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers is done,” Roethlisberger added. “This isn’t what has been handed down from those teams of the ‘70s. The Steel Curtain, the four Super Bowls, the Nolls, the Bradshaws, the Blounts. All those people, it’s unbelievable.”

Extra points

Wide receiver Puka Nacua has been a fifth-round steal for the Rams. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

For a team whose general manager once wore a shirt disparaging picks, the Rams have done a solid job of replenishing their roster with home-grown talent. In last Sunday’s 37-31 loss to the Ravens, rookie fifth-round receiver Puka Nacua had 84 receiving yards, fifth-round tight end Davis Allen had 50 yards and a touchdown, and 2022 fifth-round running back Kyren Williams rushed for 114 yards. Nacua is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,113), while third-round defensive tackle Byron Young leads rookies with six sacks, plus 17 quarterback hits and 39 pressures … Tom Brady’s minority ownership stake with the Raiders, agreed to in May, still is not official, as NFL owners once again didn’t take up a vote at this past week’s winter meeting. The deal needs the approval of 24 owners, but Colts owner Jim Irsay said in October that Brady is getting too big of a discount, about 70 percent . . . An AFC executive loved my idea of creating a quarterback exception to the trade deadline to give teams more late-season flexibility to deal with injuries at the game’s most important position. Let’s make it happen, NFL . . . Credit Bill Belichick, who still knows how to coach defense. Even with Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez out for most of the season with injuries, the Patriots have allowed the third-fewest explosive plays — defined as runs of 10-plus yards and passes of 20-plus. The Vikings have the fewest (54), followed by the Dolphins (57) and Patriots (59). On the other end are the Bengals (96), Giants (85), and Packers (84) . . . It might be tempting for the Bears to blow up their operation and start over again. They are close to a lock for the No. 1 pick, plus another top-10 pick of their own, while coach Matt Eberflus is just 8-22 in two seasons and Justin Fields hasn’t thrived as hoped. But there seems to be momentum for the Bears to run it back in 2024. The Bears have won three of their last five, Fields is showing improvement, and the importance of continuity can’t be overstated in the NFL. Instead of blowing it up, the Bears would be better off drafting stud receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. . . . The NFL Accelerator Program, designed to introduce minority coaching and GM candidates to owners and power brokers, is certainly a noble initiative. But it doesn’t work if the owners don’t take it seriously. At last week’s three-day Front Office Accelerator, several owners didn’t arrive until the last day, skipping most of the events . . . Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, 36, has come back to play three times since retiring on the Patriots in 2019, a week after he signed during May workouts. Veldheer unretired to join the Packers in 2019, played for the Colts and Packers in 2020, and now is back with the Colts after signing to their practice squad Dec. 11 . . . Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, a 28-year-old rookie who was a 2017 draft pick of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer and never kicked in a football game until 2022, set two records in this past week’s win over the Eagles. He became the first player with two field goals of at least 59 yards in a game, and his field goals of 45, 50, 59, and 60 yards totaled 214 yards, the most by a kicker in a game . . . This quote from Roger Goodell on Wednesday says it all about the state of the Patriots. “Thirty of 32 teams still alive. That’s never happened to us before this time of year. It really bodes well for the competitiveness of this league.” The two teams eliminated from playoff contention? The Patriots and Panthers.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | December 15, 2023 Share WATCH: Friday's episode. Stories include: What Shohei Ohtani’s record deal means for the Red Sox, and why the team needs to go in a different direction.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.