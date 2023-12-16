Promotion for RB Kevin Harris puts him in line to get snaps behind Ezekiel Elliott against Chiefs

With Rhamondre Stevenson missing his second straight game with an ankle injury — and with Ty Montgomery getting released — it’s possible that Harris, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of South Carolina, will make his season debut Sunday.

The team also temporarily elevated Harris to the active roster last week against Pittsburgh, but he did not end up logging a snap. He has yet to register any playing time this season.

The Patriots elevated running back Kevin Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Veteran Ezekiel Elliott took on the majority of the work out of the backfield, playing a season-high 91 percent of the offense’s snaps. The 28-year-old Elliott seemed motivated by the performance (140 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown), looking to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank in his eighth NFL season.

Montgomery recorded six offensive snaps last week, with no carries and two targets.

Whether the Patriots continue to rely heavily on Elliott bears watching.

Other storylines to watch Sunday:

▪ Will quarterback Bailey Zappe keep the momentum going?

Zappe completed 19 of his 28 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns last week against Pittsburgh, but the majority of that production came in the first half. The Patriots did not score a point in the second half.

Zappe, former starter Mac Jones, and the coaching staff all have stressed the importance of competent quarterback play this season. Although Zappe has shown flashes in his two starts, he has yet to string together a complete game. And against Kansas City, it seems unlikely the Patriots will get to benefit from a 21-3 lead.

▪ How will the defense fare against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

The Patriots defense has earned praise for its recent performance, but the reigning MVP represents a tougher challenge than the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Gardner Minshew, and Tommy DeVito.

Kansas City’s offense is not as menacing as it once was — the Chiefs will be without running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) — but this game certainly is an opportunity for New England’s defense to show it is legit.

Mahomes ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in passing yards (3,398), passing touchdowns (23), and completion percentage (66.9). He also boasts the league’s lowest sack percentage (3.56), a testament to both the offensive line’s pass protection and his mobility.

Paycheck takes hit

The NFL fined special teamer Brenden Schooler $4,861 for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter against Pittsburgh.

On a Patriots punt return, Schooler got physical with Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike. After the play was over, Schooler decided to shove Igwebuike in the face with both hands, leading to a flag. The penalty backed up the Patriots 11 yards.

Schooler was the only Patriot fined in Week 14. The fine was his first of the season.

TE Pharaoh Brown ailing

The Patriots updated their practice report to list tight end Pharaoh Brown as questionable to play with a foot injury. He is a late addition after practicing in full throughout the week. The Chiefs also updated their practice report to list Justyn Ross as out, as the wide receiver returned to practice this week after being suspended six games.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.