Tee Higgins has an amazing stretch late to keep Bengals in playoff hunt

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive without their star quarterback.
Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining in the game and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line. McPherson applied the extra point to tie the score at 24.
In overtime, a 4-yard run from Joe Mixon made it an easy chip shot for McPherson with 3:11 remaining.
The Bengals (8-6) had taken over at their 41-yard line after stopping the Vikings (7-7) on fourth and short.
Cincinnati erased a 17-3 Minnesota lead with its two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Browning was 29 for 42 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to 12 different receivers.
Mullens, the fourth quarterback to start a game this season for the Vikings, passed for 303 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Backup running back Ty Chandler had a career-high 132 rushing yards and a touchdown for Minnesota.