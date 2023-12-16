Tee Higgins has an amazing stretch late to keep Bengals in playoff hunt

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive without their star quarterback.

Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining in the game and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line. McPherson applied the extra point to tie the score at 24.

In overtime, a 4-yard run from Joe Mixon made it an easy chip shot for McPherson with 3:11 remaining.