Israeli forces withdraw after siege at Gaza Strip hospital

The United Nations reported Thursday that Israeli troops, accompanied by tanks, had besieged the hospital for at least three days, periodically sending troops in on raids. There were also reports that Palestinians there were being subjected to mass arrests and ill-treatment, the United Nations said.

For a week the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia was surrounded and raided by Israeli occupation forces, who destroyed the southern part of the hospital, according to the health ministry.

Israeli forces withdrew from the area around a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday morning after destroying part of the building and interrogating its staff for a week, leaving behind rubble and bodies, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and two people at the scene.

Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, a Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement that at one point during the siege, the hospital’s medical staff and patients were forced to evacuate the hospital’s remaining buildings and gather in courtyards in the cold winter weather.

Some of the hospital’s staff, including its director, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlot, were detained, the ministry said.

During the Israeli siege, 12 premature babies were trapped inside in their incubators without access to milk or life support, the ministry said.

The Israeli military disputed the accounts. “Contrary to claims, Kamal Adwan Hospital was not attacked,” the Israeli military said in a statement in response to questions, adding that it “did not ask the hospital to evacuate.”

Israeli military attacks on hospitals and other medical facilities have drawn international condemnation and spurred concerns that the destruction of the enclave’s health infrastructure will lead to even more deaths from injuries and diseases.

“I’m extremely worried about reports of a raid at Kamal Adwan Hospital in #Gaza after several days of siege,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the U.N.’s World Health Organization, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 12.

“According to the Ministry of Health, there are 65 patients including several needing intensive care, and 45 medical staff in the hospital,” Tedros said in his post. “The hospital was already minimally functional due to acute shortages of fuel, water, food and medical supplies even before the siege.”

Reem al-Taluli, a nurse at the hospital, said in an interview that Israeli forces withdrew from Kamal Adwan Hospital early Saturday morning after besieging it for a week and striking most of its buildings. During that time, she and others holed up inside the hospital’s buildings and courtyard, went hungry and were interrogated by Israeli soldiers, she said.

The Israeli army gave them bottles of water, she said.

She said soldiers questioned her about Israeli hostages held by Hamas and demanded she give them her phone number and the names of her brothers.

The Israeli military detained several people from the hospital including nurses, a doctor, a security guard and three wounded patients, she added.

“This is a big crime here inside Kamal Adwan Hospital,” a local journalist, Anas Al-Sharif, said in a video of the rubble at the scene that he posted on social media. “Dozens of bodies, the bulldozer rolled over them and left,” he said in the video.

As his camera panned across the rubble, flies could be seen buzzing above the upturned earth and rubble.

