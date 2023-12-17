Kate McKinnon talks life post-’Saturday Night Live’ in return hosting Christmas-tinged episode

On Dec. 16, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by former SNL cast member and comedian Kate McKinnon. Award-winning singer songwriter Billie Eilish was the musical guest of the night.
Cold open
Monologue:
See some of the sketches:
‘SNL’ pulled from the headlines with a sketch about a gene-editing drug, a breakthrough treatment for people with sickle cell disease. The new medicine was developed by Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, but has most of its workforce in Massachusetts.
“Weekend Update” touched on embattled Harvard president Claudine Gay and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
The hosts also did their annual joke swap.
Musical performances
