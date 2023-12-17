Santa Claus is coming to town. And he’s making bank.

It was well worth it: The 54-year-old Saugus resident worked 99 gigs last year as a highly-coveted “real-bearded” St. Nick, and is primed to hit 100 this season. Now Marvel expects to make upwards of $20,000 between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The former Uber driver and wine consultant spent that two years ago on red suits, leather belts, bells, and oversized metal keys to the North Pole, plus the smaller expenses oft forgotten: liability insurance, background checks, gas mileage, and fees to launch his Santa website.

For Brian Marvel, becoming Santa was an investment — a $13,000 one, to be exact.

“I was initially surprised at the cost of everything,” he said. “But like I said to my wife early on, I should’ve done this years ago. It is far and away the most joyful way to work for yourself, and the community needs you.”

Indeed, it does. Professional Santas are in short supply as demand for impersonators skyrocketed in the past few years, said Dan Greenleaf, cofounder of the New England Santa Society. Though Santas have long been holiday staples at malls and some chain stores, Greenleaf says now more families want the white-bearded men to grace their holiday gatherings, and more mom-and-pop shops and restaurants have realized that St. Nick can be a “big draw” for customers.

But the number of Santas has remained steady, or perhaps even declined after an exodus of older impersonators during the pandemic. Once, clients could book a professional Santa a few weeks before Christmas. Now, many sought-after Santas must turn people away by October.

Marvel posed for a selfie with Elizabeth Pehota while greeting runners during a fund-raiser kickoff for The Greg Hill Foundation. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“The real issue now is not that there are too few Santas necessarily,” said Greenleaf, a 16-year impersonator himself. “But it’s become such a crisis because everyone and anyone wants a Santa in December.”

Plus in the past, he added, Santas could squeeze in multiple short gigs in a day. Many customers today want their Santas for four to six hours.

The dearth of Santas can be a letdown for clients, but it’s a boon for local impersonators. Most function as independent contractors who spend a few thousand dollars of their own money annually on grooming and logistics. Background checks, which are generally required for bookings, and performers’ insurance alone — “an absolute necessity,” one Santa said, to guard against potential complaints or injuries stemming from performances — can run up to $40 and $225 a year, respectively.

Many also attend Santa boot camps and conferences to perfect their voices and mannerisms, and learn to answer skeptical children’s questions about elves and reindeer. But even those command hundreds in tuition, plus the cost of travel. So the uptick in inquiries only makes it easier for the pros to earn back those startup costs and reap the benefits of a frantic season.

Marvel, for example, had two events booked one recent Friday night. Before heading to a car dealership, he parked himself on the steps outside a nonprofit fund-raiser, well-wishing charity runners picking up their bibs.

“Good luck tomorrow,” Marvel shouted to one guy.

“Good luck on the 25th,” the man replied.

Though many Santa impersonators are retired from their day jobs, a few see the job as a side hustle alongside full-time work.

Take John Monette, for example. The Framingham-based impersonator attends holiday events every December weekend, balancing the gigs with his full-time job as an electrician. Like many New England Santas, he uses booking platforms like Gig Salad to handle his scheduling for the season. But his wife is the real manager (and Mrs. Claus stand-in).

Marvel's "Believe" belt buckle is an essential part of his season Santa get-up. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

For every gig John takes, Susan is behind the wheel — literally. She drives him, so he can relax. She fixes wardrobe malfunctions. And she coaxes hesitant grandparents into family photos with Santa.

“When people hear that Mrs. Claus is coming, it’s a big relief for them too,” she said.

The couple puts their life into Santa. Susan spends a few hours daily penciling appointments into the calendar, and they wake up at 5 a.m. to get ready before commuting dozens of miles for events. Monette needs at least an hour to dab his cheeks with blush, gel his beard, and don one of his seven suits, which each cost between $500 and $2,000.

Altogether, the Monettes throw $1,000 into the business annually. After 25 or so events at up to $250 an hour, they come out of the season with between $8,000 and $10,000 in revenue.

“The truth is, if you’re cutting corners and pinching pennies, I don’t think it’s worth it to even be doing this,” John said.

Santa Jack, a New Hampshire-based impersonator who requested the Globe not share his full name, agreed that the job comes with surprising expenses that can be tough to stomach. A retired salesman, he pays $600 each December to bleach his red beard into a snow-like shade of white. That’s on top of the costs of off-the-rack suits ($200-$600) and leather boots (at $100 or so.)

In eight years, Jack has never failed to recoup that money in profits. But if he ever does come up short, it would be paid back in good will. Some kids who may be struggling in life truly need an infusion of joy from a Santa visit around Christmas, he said.

“It’s not a job,” he said. “It’s not a hobby. It’s a calling.”

The calculus of the Santa business looks different for impersonators of color. Black and brown St. Nicks have always been difficult to come by, leading a few local residents to capitalize on the scarcity.

Edward Campbell, dressed as Santa Claus, shares a laugh with Justice Edwards, 3, and her mother, Shaleea, during the Black Santa Boston Brunch at Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston on Dec. 9. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The North Shore Juneteenth Association hosted its second annual Inclusive Santa event last weekend featuring several Black and brown St. Nicks.

Edwin Cabrera, a 33-year-old Latino Santa, said the benefit of hiring St. Nicks that look like the North Shore’s many diverse children cannot be underestimated.

“These kids want to believe I am Santa, even when there’s seven other Santas there,” Cabrera said.

The most important part of preparing for the role, Cabrera said, was nailing his “Ho, ho, ho.”

“It’s essential,” he said. “If you can’t do it well, it’s not believable.”

In Easton, an upstart program called Black Santa Boston also exploded after its launch last December. Jazzy Manley, director of Five Star Athletics Cheer, started the program offhandedly as a pop-up after she struggled to find a Black Santa. The program initially allowed families to visit the gym for a photoshoot and meet-and-greet with St. Nick — complete with hot cocoa and letter writing. And more than 200 came.

Marvel passes though a parking garage after a job in the Seaport District. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Now, Manley is running Black Santa Boston as a booming side business. Word spread after last year’s successful launch. Demand was so high this season that she had to start waitlists for people wanting photoshoot appointments and private events.

Manley sees that as a worthwhile payoff. She and her mother, the founder of Five Star, invested $1,200 in sprucing up the space for Santa visits with two photo backdrops, festive lighting, and “a cart of Santa’s treasures,” she said. That does not count the price of Manley’s time — somewhere between four and six hours daily as the booking director, planner, and troubleshooter.

Black Santa Boston charges $45 for photo sessions and $450 for private events. But that is not keeping people away, she added.

“I decided where there was a lack, I would create,” Manley said. “And the need ended up being just ridiculous. We are looking for more Santas and more days now. We thought it would die down.”

Her Santas-for-hire are ecstatic that the program proved popular.

Walter Frye, a grandfather of four and second-year St. Nick, said he is already looking into purchasing a custom suit of his own for future Black Santa gigs and assumes he will see a return in profits. “If I put all that money up, long-term, it’s something that’ll pay off,” he said.

Manley’s grandfather, Edward Campbell, 75, is actively enlisting his friends in Brockton to join him in being Santa. He recently texted her pictures of some jolly candidates.

“They’re great-looking guys,” Manley recalled him saying. “Can they qualify?”

Edward Campbell waves to street traffic as he arrives at Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.