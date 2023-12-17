He texted me after two years

Q. Two years ago I met someone on a dating app. He set up a date and I declined, as I felt I wasn’t ready. We didn’t speak for more than a year and I thought it was done.

I’m seeking letters about long-term relationship issues, dating experiences, and getting over breakups. What’s on your mind about your relationship life? Submit an anonymous letter here or email loveletters@globe.com . — Meredith

In February of this year I got a text from an unknown number. It read, “Hi, how are you?” I replied, “I don’t know who this is.” We started talking and went on a date. A few weeks down the line, we hooked up. Whenever we were together, I asked if he was dating other people and he said he wasn’t. However, there was a woman who would call him every time we were together. He would lie and say it was someone he was helping with immigration stuff.

In the summer, I confronted him about this woman again. He was making it seem like I was crazy, and that nothing was happening.

Advertisement

Finally he told me everything. He shared that he’s been dating her for two years and that he feels an obligation to her because he promised to care for her. She barely has family here. He says he loves me like he’s never loved anyone in his life.

We stopped talking, but he keeps coming back. Last week, after no contact for three weeks, he sent me a text. He wanted to talk and said he really needed me to listen to him. He told me she’s pregnant. Now he’s afraid, depressed, and says that he needs me to be there to support him through this. I know that there is no future for us; I wouldn’t want someone with this character to be a partner of mine. But, emotionally, why am I so hung up on him? We talk for hours about anything and everything. We’ve developed a bond. I know this is unreal but how can I get over this?

Advertisement

TWO YEARS

A. You can move on from this, I promise. The longer you go without talking to him, the less he’ll be part of your routine.

Please tell him to go find some platonic friends and lean on them for support. You have no interest in being his part-time girlfriend and confidant. It’s time to break up.

I wonder whether some of your big feelings for him have to do with the reason you rejected him in the first place. You declined that first date because you weren’t ready for it. Why did the outing seem daunting two years ago? What had you been through before this experience?

Maybe you were in a sensitive place back then, for whatever reason. Then, when he reached out in February, you were ready — and the connection seemed even more important. Perhaps you gave him extra credit for seeking you out all over again.

For the record, I have a hunch that this man keeps every number in his phone, and tried reaching out to a bunch of people. It doesn’t make your bond any less real, but it does highlight his questionable behavior. He was texting someone he’d never really met, even though he was supposed to be committed to someone else. He was looking to talk to you about “anything and everything” because he was trying to avoid what was in front of him.

Advertisement

You can block his number, try to date others, and bond with more people who are actually single.

Allow yourself to be upset about what he’s asking of you. He’s been a bad significant other — and a bad friend. Start thinking of him as an ex and leave him behind.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Once you meet someone else you will hardly think of this guy.

SUNALSORISES





He’s shown you who he is through his actions. Believe him and want more for yourself than a future with this guy.

KWINTERS1





While your situation has a simple fix (on the surface) it’s obviously extremely difficult for you to execute. On the plus side, you’re already well aware of the negative, unhealthy aspects of having him in your life. You’re on the right track to not respond to texts/answer the phone, but he keeps coming back because you let him. Now take it one step further.

EACB

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.