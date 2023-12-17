Fans swoon over Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi Gillette appearances

The Patriots playoff odds are not even living on a prayer, but for music fans watching the Chiefs-Patriots game Sunday, a few wildest dreams came true.
Headlining the afternoon of celebrity appearances, the Taylor Swift love story tour flew into New England. The “Shake It Off” singer was in Foxborough to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Swift was spotted sitting with musician Alana Haim, stylist Ashley Avignone, dancer Melanie Nyema, her father Scott Swift, as well as Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While quarterback Bailey Zappe and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien weren’t exactly feeling the Swiftmas spirit leading up to Sunday’s game, Swifties watching the showdown took to social media to share their excitement over the pop star’s return to Gillette Stadium.
HAPPY “TAYLOR SWIFT RETURNS TO GILLETTE STADIUM TODAY” FOR THOSE WHO CELEBRATE !!!!— Meghan 🌙 (@meghanosleyy_) December 17, 2023
I want to be loved the way that Gillette stadium loves Taylor swift— Raven 🪱 (@summersunforeve) December 17, 2023
🚨| Fans welcome Taylor Swift to Gillette Stadium for today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game!— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023
“Cause the players gonna play play play play play” pic.twitter.com/zuTbkb4dLx
Taylor Swift bringing all her friends on this football journey warms my heart. Alana Haim in the box with her this week in Chiefs gear and cheering wildly.— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) December 17, 2023
Swift, who was recently named TIME’s Person of the Year, last appeared at the venue in May for her “Eras Tour” concerts, which featured rain-filled performances that apparently impressed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Posters and murals from Swift’s past concerts adorn Gillette Stadium, and fans took notice of Kelce admiring one as he walked through the venue.
Taylor Swift really said “you'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you”pic.twitter.com/qDT4w4PEva— T (@trinawatters) December 17, 2023
When Swift appeared on the stadium screen Sunday and blew a kiss to the cameras during the game, Swifties on social couldn’t contain their joy.
It's her - hi! 👋@taylorswift13 | @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/zIPwjvLgD6— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2023
So what's going on with the Chiefs vs Patriots game....— Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) December 17, 2023
Oh, not much, just Taylor Swift on the Jumbotron watching her man, Travis Kelce, with the sweetest smile.... 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/Iaycp2rpAl
The Patriots AND Taylor Swift?!?!? EVERYBODY SHUT UP THIS IS MY DAY pic.twitter.com/izgSRyBaSD— Jess ッ (@ratatwowee) December 17, 2023
HER LITTLE KISS OH LORD I LOVE HER SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/v5GmPPLaTx— sydney⸆⸉ ♡ (@sparksflyytv) December 17, 2023
kisses from tay and mr scott swift proudly showing off his jumper! pic.twitter.com/dKmoVz1rYX— ellie the swiftmas elf🫶🏼🎅🏻 (@ellie_elizabet) December 17, 2023
In addition to Swift, Bon Jovi attended the game, hanging out with his friend and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The rocker was also tasked with “Keeper of the Light” duties and kicked off the game by ringing the bell atop the venue’s lighthouse.
.@jonbonjovi is your Week 15 Keeper of the Light ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pLW2XJ6Ken— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2023
Patriots fans on social media hoped Bon Jovi could serve as a musical spark for the team in their matchup with the Chiefs.
Bon Jovi / Taylor Swift Bowl today— AJ (@aigemac) December 17, 2023
Move over Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi is in the house and they play his song when the patriots score a touchdown and the whole stadium sings along. https://t.co/xujWIDmuJl— Kerri (@JoviNCarrie) December 17, 2023
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.