Fans swoon over Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi Gillette appearances

Swift was spotted sitting with musician Alana Haim, stylist Ashley Avignone, dancer Melanie Nyema, her father Scott Swift, as well as Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Headlining the afternoon of celebrity appearances, the Taylor Swift love story tour flew into New England . The “Shake It Off” singer was in Foxborough to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Patriots playoff odds are not even living on a prayer , but for music fans watching the Chiefs-Patriots game Sunday, a few wildest dreams came true.

Taylor Swift cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs after her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, makes a catch in the first quarter on Sunday. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

While quarterback Bailey Zappe and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien weren’t exactly feeling the Swiftmas spirit leading up to Sunday’s game, Swifties watching the showdown took to social media to share their excitement over the pop star’s return to Gillette Stadium.

Swift, who was recently named TIME’s Person of the Year, last appeared at the venue in May for her “Eras Tour” concerts, which featured rain-filled performances that apparently impressed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Posters and murals from Swift’s past concerts adorn Gillette Stadium, and fans took notice of Kelce admiring one as he walked through the venue.

When Swift appeared on the stadium screen Sunday and blew a kiss to the cameras during the game, Swifties on social couldn’t contain their joy.

In addition to Swift, Bon Jovi attended the game, hanging out with his friend and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The rocker was also tasked with “Keeper of the Light” duties and kicked off the game by ringing the bell atop the venue’s lighthouse.

Patriots fans on social media hoped Bon Jovi could serve as a musical spark for the team in their matchup with the Chiefs.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.