Four taken to hospital, one in custody, after stabbing in Dorchester

Four people were taken to the hospital and one person was taken into custody after a stabbing in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, Boston police said.
Officers responded to 240 Mt Vernon St. on the report of a stabbing at about 4:27 p.m., Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston police said in an email. When police arrived, they found four people suffering from stab wounds.
They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Villanueva said.
The address is listed as a DoubleTree by Hilton, but police did not confirm if the incident took place at the hotel.
No further information was available, Villanueva said. An investigation is ongoing.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.