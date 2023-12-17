Four taken to hospital, one in custody, after stabbing in Dorchester

Four people were taken to the hospital and one person was taken into custody after a stabbing in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers responded to 240 Mt Vernon St. on the report of a stabbing at about 4:27 p.m., Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston police said in an email. When police arrived, they found four people suffering from stab wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Villanueva said.