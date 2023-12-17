Hundreds of children celebrate the season at Christmas in the City

The past few years haven’t been easy for Richard or her family. She lost her apartment during the pandemic and was homeless for about three years. She finally managed to secure shelter space in a Marlborough hotel in June and has been hard at work getting her life back on track, she said.

WESTBOROUGH ― Immersed in the sounds of laughter and Christmas music Sunday, Ashley Richard took a moment to breathe a sigh of relief. Her young daughter, Naryah, was steps away, playing with a toy alligator, her face painted like a reindeer’s — complete with a pair of little antlers brushed onto the 6-year-old’s forehead.

Advertisement

Finding an apartment is difficult due to high rents, Richard said, but she is going to school in order to have a job that will allow her to take care of her four children, including Naryah.

So she said she was glad to celebrate the season at Christmas in the City’s annual holiday party, held this year in the gymnasium of the Boroughs Family Branch YMCA in Westborough.

“It feels good; it’s like a breath of fresh air... and not things be so stressed and intense,” she said. “This was awesome; they did an amazing job.”

Christmas in the City, which for about three decades has held non-denominational events, provided hot meals for families, and gifts for children, resumed its big holiday party this year, after it was forced to skip the event due to the pandemic.

Typically held in Boston, the party was moved to Central Massachusetts this year to help hundreds of families living in state shelters outside the city, according to Chip Kennedy, a son of the organization’s founders.

That group includes Massachusetts residents and newcomers fleeing dangerous situations in countries like Haiti, he said.

“Our mission is that everyone deserves, especially children, the magic and the spirit of the holidays,” Kennedy said in a phone interview. “And family circumstances shouldn’t get in the way.”

Advertisement

In the Y’s gymnasium Sunday, hundreds of families laughed and chatted as they tucked into lunches of pizza and hot dogs, and treats like cookies baked with red and green candy. At one point, Santa Claus joined the party, mingling with children and volunteers, including some dressed as “Star Wars” characters.

Children got their faces painted and wiggled their way into inflatable bouncy houses.

Among the families were many who had fled Haiti like Darlene Noriston, 34, who had been living on the streets of Port-au-Prince with her five children. She arrived in Massachusetts about five months ago as a refugee with her children, and her family is staying in a hotel in the area, according to Noriston.

“She’s running from the gangs; she was sleeping in the streets, and it was not safe for the kids,” said an interpreter, Vudithe Amazan Moise, the community coordinator for homeless families with the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance. “They were always running from bullets.”

Noriston was grateful to be able to enjoy the holiday with her children in safety, according to Amazan Moise.

“She is very happy to celebrate Christmas here,” Amazan Moise translated.

Christmas in the City got its start in 1989, when Jake Kennedy and his wife, Sparky Kennedy, launched the organization to help ensure all children could enjoy the holiday season. They hosted a holiday party at Boston City Hall that year with 165 mothers and children from Boston homeless shelters as guests, according to the group’s website.

Advertisement

But the organization suffered a double blow in 2020. In October of that year, Jake Kennedy died from ALS. Then, in the midst of the pandemic, it had to forgo the party as public health measures curbed public gatherings, according to Chip Kennedy.

The pandemic forced the organization to move away from events and focus instead on delivering hot meals and gifts for children at shelters across the state, according to Kennedy. Over the past few years, they have expanded those efforts to help many thousands of families in Massachusetts, he said.

With that and the surge in people staying in state emergency shelters — more than 7,500 families, according to the state — the organization worked with the state to find a venue for a party this year, and serve residents of shelters in Marlborough, Northborough, and Westborough, he said.

“The state and their local communities are helping them with housing. And we’re inviting them here to help them with the magic of the holidays,” he said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.