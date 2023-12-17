Jose is caring and loves to make others laugh

Jose is a happy 15-year-old who loves to joke around with others. He is a great artist and specifically loves to paint.

Jose also enjoys board games, listening to music, and playing video games.

He spends a great deal of time outdoors and loves visiting new places. When first meeting Jose, he is a bit shy, but upon getting to know him, he is very talkative and opens up easily. Jose strongly benefits from his close connections; he is very sweet and caring about others.

Jose is in junior high school at his local public school. He overall receives average grades and has positive peer relationships. Jose also has a connection with his guidance counselor and teachers and looks for extra support from them when needed

Jose has done well being placed in a family setting and is looking forward to finding the right home for him. He would benefit from having a male role model; potentially an older brother. Jose benefits from structure and routine and will thrive in an environment that can incorporate that into his daily life.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/8834

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.