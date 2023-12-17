Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in East Boston, suffering life-threatening injuries

A man driving a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in East Boston Sunday morning, according to Boston police.
Around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to Chelsea and Curtis streets in East Boston for reports of a man struck, according to Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesman.
The man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported to a nearby hospital, Villanueva said.
No further details were released as police continue to investigate.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.