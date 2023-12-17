What are R.I. House Speaker Shekarchi’s plans for 2024?

PROVIDENCE — After a six-month break, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi will bang the gavel once again on Jan. 2, marking the start of the 2024 legislative session in the Rhode Island House.

Shekarchi says building new housing remains his top priority, and he’ll push once again to pass a law streamlining the process of creating accessory dwelling units, also known as granny flats or in-law apartments.

The House will once again try and reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, and will also tackle the state budget as Shekarchi says “fiscal cliffs” are coming.

In a sit-down interview with The Boston Globe and Rhode Island PBS Weekly, the second-term speaker answered questions about the crisis in the state’s Early Intervention system, whether Providence schools should remain in state control and his thoughts on gun safety legislation in the upcoming session.

