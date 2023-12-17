Authorities in Stow and Needham search for man considered armed and dangerous

Authorities in Stow and Needham were searching late on Sunday night for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. The suspect was allegedly brandishing a firearm at someone known to him, police said.
As of late Sunday night, Joshua Hinds of Stow, 45, was believed to be carrying multiple firearms. He has also allegedly made threats to harm himself and others, Stow and Needham police said in a statement.
Hinds was last seen in Needham around 7 p.m. and was believed to be traveling to Stow in a gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma with the Massachusetts license plate 66AT38.
Hinds is described as a white male with thinning blonde hair and brown eyes, police said. He stands about 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs roughly 185-pounds.
While authorities do not believe Hinds poses a threat to the general public, police say that anyone who sees him should use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.
“There will be a large law enforcement presence in Stow while the search is ongoing,” police said. “Members of the Harvard, Boxborough and Bolton police departments and State Police are currently assisting with the search.”
