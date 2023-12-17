A strong storm with heavy rain and gusting winds will be here Monday

As a side note, December is one of the fastest-warming months of the year, and if the climate trend continues, snowfall will become more and more of a premium here in the year’s last month.

Here in mid-December we are certainly able to get a pretty big snowstorm, but as another low pressure area approaches it’s going to be rain and wind once again and not wintery weather.

The radar loop below shows a large area of rain that brought flooding to portions of Florida and the southeast, and it’s obviously moving northward. This area is associated with a robust storm system. This storm is going to move along the Atlantic seaboard and then head inland, slicing through New England.

A powerful storm with rain and wind was along the southeast coast Sunday morning. CODWeather

When storms move on this track they flood the area with very warm air no matter what time of year. Temperatures will rise overnight tonight and be in the lower 60s for much of Monday. There will be a touch of humidity in the air as well, certainly not feeling like the week before Christmas.

Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees for much of Monday before colder air arrives overnight. WeatherBell

As with our most recent storm, there are three elements to this one. We have rain, we have wind, and we have potential coastal flooding.

The wind with this storm is likely to be a bigger factor than the last one, spreading further inland with speeds a little bit higher. Plan on the rain being here when you awaken Monday and for the rain to continue at least through midday. The wind will be howling through the morning as well.

A forecast of rain and wind has prompted flood watches as well as wind advisories and warnings for Monday. NOAA

The strongest winds will arrive in the early-morning hours of Monday and continue through the middle part of the day; they will tend to diminish later in the afternoon and evening. Power outages are a distinct possibility where the wind is strongest. The ground is fairly saturated and uprooted trees are possible.

I wouldn’t classify this as a blockbuster storm but it will definitely be a notable one, interrupting travel and just making it a little more difficult to get around Monday morning.

Strong wind gusts are forecast to move through New England on Monday. COD Weather

After a dry stretch in October and November, we’ve been quite wet this month. Without much evaporation and things growing, the ground is saturated. Saturated ground can make it easier for trees to topple over and also for basement and small stream and street flooding. With 1, 2 or even as much as 3 inches of rain possible from this storm, all of these things are once again in the cards.

The heaviest rain will be here in the morning on Monday and it will taper off in the afternoon. I would plan on leaving yourself extra time if you’re driving, and rain gear is a must. Check sump pumps and gutters if you can. The further west you are in the state the higher the rainfall totals and thus the greatest risk for freshwater flooding.

The Cape and Islands will receive the least amount of rain in our upcoming storm, but have the most wind. WeatherBell

At the time of high tide Monday coastal flooding is likely. The degree of flooding, however, will not be anything more than minor to perhaps barely moderate. Each level of flooding has its own gradient, and if we reach moderate flooding along some coastal locations, it would be at the lower end.