Teenager arrested on DUI charges after crashing into Cheshire State Police barracks

At around 6:22 p.m., the teen allegedly crashed a 2000 Nissan Altima into the east front corner of the State Police-Cheshire Barracks, damaging a kitchen area, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson. Another 17-year-old Pittsfield girl was in the car with her, he said.

A 17-year-old Pittsfield girl was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after she crashed into State Police barracks in Cheshire Saturday evening, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Both girls were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield to evaluate potential injuries, Procopio said. No one inside the barracks was injured, he said.

The driver was arrested and booked on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to Procopio.

She was released on $40 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Pittsfield District Court.

The State Police facilities section and a contractor performed emergency repairs on the barracks building, Procopio said. Additional repairs are required, but the building is still in operation, he said.

