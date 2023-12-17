Three firefighters injured battling blaze at Falmouth home

The first unit of firefighters to arrive were bringing a hose line in through the front of the home when a section of floor collapsed and a firefighter fell through into the basement, Smith said in a video from the Cape Cod Times .

The fire broke out on Sunday around 1 p.m. in a home at 22 Rivers Edge. It was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the building, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s office, and Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith.

Three firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm blaze in a Falmouth home on Sunday, including one who was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital after he fell through a floor that gave way, officials said.

Advertisement

“All our crews concentrated on rescuing him,” Smith said.

Firefighters were able to enter the basement through a bulkhead and interior basement door, where they found the injured firefighter and removed him from the building, Smith said.

Smith said the firefighter suffered “significant non-life-threatening traumatic injuries.” He was taken by ambulance to a MedFlight helicopter, which carried him to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The firefighter was in stable condition at the hospital Sunday night, where he was surrounded by family and fellow firefighters, the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts union said in a statement on social media. The union asked for privacy for the firefighter’s family.

Two other firefighters were also hurt while fighting the blaze — one injured their knee and the other their shoulder, Wark said. Both firefighters were treated at Falmouth Hospital, he said.

No other injuries were reported. The home, which was empty at the time of the fire, sustained major damage, Wark said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Falmouth fire and police departments, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Wark said.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico. Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.