Man and woman found shot dead on remote road in Millis

Police were notified shortly after 9 a.m. and responded to the scene along with the Massachusetts State Police Homicide Unit. A gun was located near the body of the man.

Their bodies were discovered by a town worker on a remote dirt road off Route 115 near the intersection with Route 27.

A man and woman were found dead near their vehicle with gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Millis, according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

The victims were both in their 20s and well-known to each other, according to the statement. The pair was not originally from Massachusetts but had been living in Millis, according to police chief Christopher Soffayer.

“An incident like this will obviously be upsetting to residents, but the information available at this time does not suggest any ongoing threat or danger to Millis residents,” said Soffayer.

According to Morrissey, the cause and manner of death may be known in the next 24 to 48 hours.

“We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement,” said Morrissey.

Authorities are working to reach the next of kin who are out of state, according to the statement.

