Otis data breach cries out for basic security fixes

Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking a treasure trove of classified documents, was, as it turns out, a security breach just waiting to happen in an Air National Guard intelligence unit at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod with a “culture of complacency,” according to a newly released inspector general’s report . But there was plenty of blame to go around in a system that allowed the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member access to those documents in the first place.

Imagine for a moment hiring a 21-year-old these days for a job in the private sector and not even inquiring about his social media presence. Then imagine giving that same 21-year-old a job and security clearance that allows him to access the nation’s most closely held secrets — after giving him a pass on some troubling reports about his high school years.

The Air Force has disciplined 15 members of the unit, including its commander, Colonel Sean Riley, who was relieved of his command Nov. 1. Riley had earlier suspended lower-ranking personnel in the unit back in April at the time of Teixeira’s arrest on federal charges. They have since been “permanently removed” from those jobs, according to Air Force officials.

The data Teixeira allegedly shared online included documents that totaled in the hundreds, according to a recent research effort by The Washington Post. These documents included operational assessments of the ongoing war in Ukraine, battle casualties for both Russian and Ukrainian forces, an assessment of Ukraine’s planned spring offensive, and US surveillance photos of that Chinese spy balloon eventually seen drifting over the nation. Other papers focused on sensitive briefings about US allies, including Israel, South Korea, and Canada. And while hardly shocking, they were still a source of embarrassment to the Biden administration, which clearly prefers to keep classified assessments of allies classified.

According to FBI investigators, Teixeira began to post the classified documents as early as Feb. 22 in an online chat group on Discord, a messaging and livestreaming app. Earlier, however, he had posted his own rewritten “paragraphs of text” presumably based on what he had read in his role as a computer and communications specialist for the 102d Intelligence Wing. When that failed to impress his gamer buddies on the invitation-only chatroom, he allegedly followed up with photographs of documents, complete with their Top Secret classification markings.

By Feb. 28 those documents began to attract a wider audience, spreading from the chatroom to other Discord users and eventually to Twitter and Telegram, a messaging service popular in both Russia and Ukraine.

Teixeira remains in custody. But the security mess he left behind has become the subject of one high-level Pentagon review and now the inspector general’s report — the latter completed last August but only released this week on the eve of a “Frontline”/Washington Post series on the leaks and Teixeira. So this is hardly a model of transparency on the part of those Pentagon officials charged with making sure this kind of major security breach doesn’t happen again.

The inspector general’s report details “as many as four separate instances of [Teixeira’s] questionable activity,” including “intelligence-seeking behaviors,” and that other members of the unit “intentionally failed to report the full details of these security concerns/incidents as outlined in DOD security policies, fearing security officials might ‘overreact.’”

There was the Post-It note Teixeira wrote after viewing classified information. He was directed to shred it, but no one ever checked that he did. He was told a second time to stop taking notes on classified information, but “these incidents were not reported to the proper security official,” the IG reported. Those incidents were in September 2022. He was told again the next month to “cease and desist” his intelligence “deep dives.” But again no one passed the information up the chain of authority. By January 2023 a unit member told a supervisor Teixeira was viewing intelligence content again, after which “a substantially minimized version of the concerns was provided to security officials.”

While all of this was going on, Teixeira remained part of a three-person crew on the night shift, the only personnel in the open storage facility for Top Secret information. “Their primary role was to ensure the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system was operating properly and answer the phones,” the IG wrote.

The real mystery, of course, is how Teixeira was allowed a security clearance at age 21 in the first place, given, as the IG so subtly put it, during his background check “some negative information was discovered.” During his sophomore year at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, local police investigated concerns by teachers and fellow students about his fascination with guns and Molotov cocktails. Other students complained about his racist comments and threats to kill Black people. In the end he was suspended from school for a day.

But his racist and often anti-government rants continued online — something the Defense Department apparently didn’t investigate before granting him a security clearance. Adding “personal digital content” as part of the security clearance process was suggested at least as far back as 2021 in a report by the RAND Corporation.

The June Pentagon review insisted there was no systemic problem in keeping government secrets secret — and yet at the same time issued a memo to all Defense personnel urging department heads to “validate the continuing need for their personnel to have access to Sensitive Compartmented Information.” You mean like the computer repairman?

The inspector general’s report suggests lapses in the “need to know” principle and a “lack of adequate supervision” contributed to the security breach. But it also faults the “lack of visibility into the negative factors discovered” during Teixeira’s security clearance process.

That’s a fixable problem for the military — but it will require bringing the process into the 21st century to include an applicant’s use of social media and a background check actually worthy of the name.

