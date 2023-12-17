It’s what you do at college, not where you go, that matters

Christopher Thurber’s statement that sustained effort in college usually leads to desirable outcomes and personal gratification and is more important than the reputation of the school one attends hit home with me (“A fiendish trio: Three ways well-meaning parents heap unhealthy pressure on their kids,” Ideas, Dec. 10). My entire 16-year college education exemplifies this in spades. False starts and interruptions involving a community college, night school, and five state universities culminated in my earning a doctorate and landing a tenured faculty position in Boston, from which I recently retired after 40 years.

I strongly believe that it does not matter where you go to college so much as what you do when you get there. My advice to parents is to stop fretting over the name recognition of the college your child selects and think more about how good a fit it is.