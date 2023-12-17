Hamas, Israel, Hanukkah, and the raging war of words — and bloodshed

Jeff Jacoby cites the upsurge in religious and ethnic attacks against Jews and remains steadfast in his support of the government of Israel, while it wages brutal warfare in Gaza ( “What Hamas can learn from Hanukkah,” Ideas, Dec. 10). Jacoby offers an important reminder that the religion of Judaism and “the physical existence of Jews” have been targeted. But his third point — that “the nation state of the Jews” has been targeted too — suggests that the protests against the indiscriminate killings of thousands of Gazan civilians necessarily originate in the antisemitism rooted in the first two. It does not. Not a single action taken by Israeli leadership, which decided to bomb, starve, humiliate, and destroy the human and cultural fabric of the Palestinian people in Gaza in its war with Hamas, is a “Jewish” decision. The actions are governmental decisions, and they are criminal.

Dan McLaughlin

Dedham





Thought experiment: In any call for genocide, fill in the blank

While Jeff Jacoby beautifully contextualizes contemporary antisemitism in the arc of history in “What Hamas can learn from Hanukkah,” he does not offer any pragmatic solution or strategy that might be taken up by an audience that needs to understand this message better. Those who need to learn more about what all this means are likely to read his column as just another lament of one of two warring parties that has no particular personal meaning for them.

Perhaps to make the point that calling for the genocide of Jews is a call for opening the door to acceptance of genocide of any group, he might have suggested that when “the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania were repeatedly asked whether ‘calling for the genocide of Jews’ would violate the policies of their schools,” the responders ought to have indicated, at the same time, how they would have responded to this question if, in place of genocide of Jews, they were asked about genocide of women, genocide of Black people, genocide of people with disabilities, genocide of Catholics, genocide of Muslims, genocide of all those older than 60, genocide of white Christian males, genocide of homeless people, genocide of atheists…

Karl Kuban

Plymouth



