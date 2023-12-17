The profound meaning of simple gifts

The season of gifting is upon us, and that beaded bell still rings in my memory. It cuts through the shrill holiday roundups, with their automatic nut-milk makers ($168 at Home Depot), virtual reality headsets ($499.99 at Walmart), and portable thermoelectric mini fridges ($78.99 at Macy’s). It makes me wonder: Why do some gifts last as long as my Christmas bell has while others are soon forgotten?

Four decades later, it remains a beloved keepsake. When I hold it in my hand, I smell freshly cut Balsam fir. I hear the gentle tinkling of hand-blown glass ornaments, and I feel the Geritys’ brass doorknob in my hand as I enter their back porch unannounced.

It was December 1983. I was 7 years old. Jane Gerity, the grandmother and matriarch of my favorite next-door neighbors, gave me a pink-and-white beaded bell Christmas ornament.

The gifts I treasure most are usually the most impractical and the least expensive. But they accomplish something of immeasurable value: They help me tell a better story about myself.

As a girl, I aspired to be accepted and loved by my favorite neighbors, despite a sense that they were lukewarm about me. Jane Gerity’s gift helped me feel included and remembered, as though this token of her family’s favor proved to a young and unsure me that they’d liked me all along.

No species other than humans suffers from and inflicts feelings of worthlessness and emptiness. It can’t be a coincidence that no other creatures hoard stuff the way we do. We’re the only beings who stuff our nests with more than we need. Squirrels and birds gather leaves, acorns, and trash, but only for the purpose of stockpiling food, foiling potential pilferers, or — as bowerbirds, the kleptomaniacs of the bird kingdom, do — attracting a mate. Crustaceans collect trash and use it for camouflage, helping them disappear into their surroundings and stay safe from predators.

I believe we humans use stuff to stay safe, too, grasping onto things in a misplaced attempt to heal or hide how broken, needy, longing, or lonely we are. I know that’s what I’ve done. And holiday gifting is wrapped in these complicated feelings.

Giving and getting new things makes us feel good. It’s no wonder Americans plan to spend an average $923 on gifts this season, according to a recent Gallup poll. Black Friday shoppers have already spent $9.8 billion online this year, on everything from mystery tackle boxes ($23 on Amazon) to electric gooseneck kettles ($225 on Nordstrom.com). Researchers have found that new possessions trigger the release of dopamine in the brain, and the makers of stuff know this. They capitalize on our urges, churning out tech gifts and gadgets ranging from solar-powered anti-theft backpacks ($119 at Soolgard.com) to super-chargers and slingshots. (I’ve had to stop myself from succumbing to 25 percent off sales as I researched this story.)

New gizmos are born every day, but gift giving is nearly as old as humanity. According to anthropologists, cavemen gave each other presents — everything from rare fruits to jewelry made from bones, shells, and feathers. These early, rudimentary gifts helped early humans form bonds with one another and expand their reach to other tribes. The act of giving and receiving served an evolutionary purpose. At its core, it still does. Gift exchanges help people form connections and build communities. In Japan, gift giving is high art. Great care is given to the presentation of objects, and the exchanges themselves are meaningful acts of reciprocity that prioritize gratitude, harmony, and balance in relationships. A 1992 study found that here in the United States, people were happier with their gifts when they got to unwrap them. It’s no wonder we spend more than $3 billion a year on wrapping paper.

A meaningful gift creates a link in our brains that connects positive emotions with the object. Whenever we see, hold, or think about that gift, doing so brings back feelings of care and appreciation, and it reminds us of the moment we received it and of the person who bestowed it. And the gift becomes a tangible reminder that we’re loved more than we perhaps think we are, and that, in turn, means we matter.

With Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and Doorbuster deals that trigger our impulse to buy, gifts lose their power. They are reduced to mere commodities. Trifles. Checkmarks on shopping lists. So many shiny objects do not amount to a heartfelt gesture.

My wish this holiday season is to return to a space of gratitude and reflection for the things that matter, which aren’t the things at all but the intention behind the giving and the connection with someone we care about.

Just as an old song or familiar smell can transport us to a bygone, precious moment in time, so too our humble but heartfelt offerings can become vessels for the stories we will tell for generations to come. Like the time a I received a beaded bell ornament from a favorite neighbor for Christmas, even though I celebrated Hanukkah, and cherished it forever.

Lisa Weiss, a writer and producer, is working on a book and multimedia series about the power of objects, objectdiaries.com. She lives near Chicago.