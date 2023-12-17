fb-pixelComment on Globe Opinion's interactive comic: When accidents happen Skip to main content
OPINION

Share your thoughts on this interactive comic: When accidents happen

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated December 16, 2023, 1 hour ago
Jess Ruliffson

When accidents happen,” is an interactive comic that explores how medical mistakes can happen in the chaotic environment of an ICU.

The Globe Opinion piece was written by Ernesto Barbieri, a registered nurse whose writing has appeared in The Believer, Iowa Review, Midway Journal, Fourteen Hills, Berkeley Fiction Review, and elsewhere. It was illustrated by Jess Ruliffson, a graphic journalist based in Boston who teaches at Boston University.

Explore the project and share your thoughts in the comments below, or if you’d like to submit a signed letter to the editor, please email us, in 200 words or less, at letter@globe.com and include your name, address, and (for verification only) phone number.

Advertisement

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

Globe Ideas