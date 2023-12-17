Celtics, without Jayson Tatum for some stretches, still put together second straight dominant win over Magic

Brown scored 17 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth quarter. Tatum added 23 points on 8 of 21 shooting. Magic star Paolo Banchero had a dominant first half and finished with 36 points. But he simply did not receive enough help as his team was blown out at TD Garden for the second time in three days.

When Tatum sat for more than eight minutes of the second quarter, Jaylen Brown carried Boston and helped stretch a 3-point lead to 14. He then had another surge at the start of the fourth while Tatum sat, and the Celtics rolled to a 114-97 win, their fifth in a row. Boston is 14-0 at home this season, the second-best start in franchise history.

In past seasons, the Celtics’ offense often crumbled when Jayson Tatum took a seat on the bench. That has not been a major issue this year, and Sunday night provided the latest example.

The Celtics made 17 of 36 3-pointers and held the Magic to 38.2 percent shooting.

Much like Friday’s game, the Celtics’ offense had a slow start, going 3 for 13 from the field and 0 for 3 from the 3-point line. The Magic raced to an early 16-6 advantage and followed Banchero’s lead. He scored 19 first-quarter points on 7 of 9 shooting. The main weakness in his game is 3-point shooting, but he was 3 for 4 in this stretch.

With Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford sidelined during Friday’s win, the Celtics put an emphasis on using their quickness with smaller lineups to keep the Magic on their heels. But they lingered in the first quarter Sunday thanks to their work on the offensive glass, registering eight second-chance points.

Coach Joe Mazzulla has taken advantage of the addition of a second coaches’ challenge this year, often using it on a first-half call that simply leads to a change of possession. It proved valuable late in the second quarter, when he got a foul on Neemias Queta flipped to a foul on Orlando’s Mo Wagner, and the ensuing possession ended with a Payton Pritchard 3-pointer.

The Magic won a big challenge at the 8:07 mark, though, when a blocking foul on Tatum was changed to a charge. It was his third foul and he went to the bench for the rest of the half with Boston leading by 3 points.

Boston turned to Brown, who scored or assisted on five consecutive Boston baskets. A 3-pointer by Holiday, who poured in 14 first-half points, gave the Celtics a 61-46 lead, their largest of the half.

The Magic chipped away at the deficit early in the third, but never with a damaging, sustained run. After Orlando pulled within 69-65, Porzingis converted a powerful follow-slam as he was fouled. Three-pointers by Tatum and Pritchard helped Boston take an 83-74 lead after three quarters.

Tatum once again sat to start the fourth, and Brown carried Boston. During the first 3:20, he hit a turnaround jumper, a left-handed layup, and a pair of 3-pointers to go along with an assist, stretching the lead back to 95-84 by the time Tatum returned.

With Boston leading by 9, Tatum and Brown combined to flatten the Magic, needing just 45 seconds to combine for an 8-0 run that made it 103-86 with 6:24 left.

