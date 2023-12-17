Patriots’ Cole Strange carted off, ruled out vs. Chiefs with knee injury

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots left guard Cole Strange will not return to Sunday’s game against Kansas City after being carted off the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter.
Strange suffered the injury on a pass play that resulted in a 6-yard gain by tight end Hunter Henry. Following the reception, Strange remained on the ground in noticeable pain, while teammates kneeled around him and athletic trainers ran onto the field.
It didn’t take long for a cart to come out and take Strange off the field. Minutes later, the team ruled him out with a knee injury.
Rookie Atonio Mafi stepped in for Strange.
Strange also suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of training camp. He did not play in Week 1, and then suffered a setback that sidelined him for Weeks 4, 5, and 6. Since returning in Week 7, Strange has been on the field for all but eight offensive snaps.
New England’s offensive line is also dealing with an injury to left tackle Trent Brown, who hasn’t played a complete game since Week 8.
