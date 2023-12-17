Patriots’ Cole Strange carted off, ruled out vs. Chiefs with knee injury

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots left guard Cole Strange will not return to Sunday’s game against Kansas City after being carted off the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter.

Strange suffered the injury on a pass play that resulted in a 6-yard gain by tight end Hunter Henry. Following the reception, Strange remained on the ground in noticeable pain, while teammates kneeled around him and athletic trainers ran onto the field.

It didn’t take long for a cart to come out and take Strange off the field. Minutes later, the team ruled him out with a knee injury.