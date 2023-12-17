Conservative to the bitter end, Bill Belichick is losing dignity

The world champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the once-great Pats, 27-17, Sunday . The moribund Patriots were competitive for a half, but ultimately fell victim to the usual hail of penalties, turnovers, and failure to convert on third down (2-12) against a superior team. New England dropped to 3-11 with three to play. The Patriots remain on course to pick second in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reporters joust hourly to declare that Bob Kraft has made his decision on Bill . . . or that Bob is still deciding. An NFL Network insider Sunday reported that the final four games of this lost season will serve as a referendum on the Kill Bill question. That seems ridiculous, but if true, Belichick seems certain to continue his quest of chasing Don Shula’s wins record (which is now feeling like the Yaz Watch) someplace other than Foxborough.

There’s not a lot of dignity in these Final Days of the Belichick era.

The Chiefs of 2023-24 are a little bit like what the Patriots used to be. They’ve won two of the last four Super Bowls and played in three of four. They’ve got Andy Reid starring as Belichick, Patrick Mahomes playing Tom Brady, and Taylor Swift in the role of Dame Gisele Bundchen. They’ve got internal issues with penalties and dropped passes, but they toyed with the Patriots down the stretch at Gillette.

In anti-Hoodie fashion, Reid chose not to run up the score at the finish (“it was the right thing to do” — Reid), taking three knees in the final two minutes when he had second and goal from the Patriots’ 4. Lots of respect/pity there from Reid.

When we last saw the Chiefs, Mahomes was delivering a Jack Nicholson-esque, five-star nutty on the sideline, raging at officials after a potential game-winning, Travis Kelce TD lateral pass was erased by the zebras. Reid joined Mahomes in a postgame protest and they were subsequently slapped with $150,000 in fines for conduct unbecoming.

These Chiefs, while unlikely to achieve anything close to what Bill and Tom did, are successors to the Patriot dynasty. K.C.’s celebrity troika of Mahomes, Kelce, and Reid have become the Shield’s centerfold. It’s as if Don Draper and Roger Sterling set up shop at Bryant’s Barbeque in Kansas City. You can’t watch 20 minutes of any NFL game without Mahomes, Kelce, or Reid urging you to bundle insurance or have a Snickers.

This was the game the league bounced from “Monday Night Football” in favor of Eagles-Seahawks — a low moment in the history of Kraft’s 30-year stewardship. Without a competitive team or marquee players, the Patriots’ only star power Sunday was the prospect of Swift in attendance and Jon Bon Jovi ringing the lighthouse bell.

Yeesh. New England has become a dim bulb in the NFL’s galaxy of stars.

Absent the boring “Mac Jones or Zappe?” debate, Patriot fans spent the morning wondering what’s going to happen to Bill and where they might get the best view of Tay-Tay entering Gillette.

It was true Eras Tour-level drama. Late in the morning we got a report from a Swiftie (@taylorswiftjets has 59 thousand followers on X) that one of Taylor’s planes was en route from Morristown, N.J., to T.F. Green Airport in Providence. By 11:30 a.m., Dan Roche of Channel 4 was reporting that Swift was expected to be on hand and the gang from “All Access” produced old video of a Swift show at Foxborough when she stood on stage and said, “Gillette Stadium — The most joyful place on earth.’’

Swift popped out of her limo at approximately 12:15 p.m and throughout the game, Fox Sports’s cameras showed her sitting in a private suite. My favorite moment was a shot of Swift after Kelce dropped a pass in the end zone. I think she was saying, “My boyfriend cannot catch the ball and throw the ball at the same time.’’

The rest was predictable. The Patriots came out strong, led, 10-7, early in the second and trailed by a mere 14-10 at intermission. Zappe completed 17 of his first 19 passes, but his first pass of the second half was picked off (“terrible on my part” — Zappe) and the outcome was never in doubt from that point forward.

Still, Belichick never flinched. Trailing, 27-10, early in the fourth (a three-score game), Bill opted to punt on fourth and 3 from his own 42.

“It’s not a question of not wanting to go for it, it’s a question of doing what you feel is best at that point in time,’’ said Belichick.

Minutes later, fans booed with gusto when the Patriots punted on fourth and 4 with less than 10 minutes to play.

“We were down three starters there and worried about if we’d be able to execute in that situation,’’ said Belichick. " . . . we got an interception.’’

True. But there are times when it seems that Belichick’s goal is to avoid a blowout. Are the Patriots playing to win, or just to keep the score respectable?

It’s not going to change.

Clearly, Bill still will be thinking about coveted field position . . . all the way to the bitter end.

And this is bitter.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.